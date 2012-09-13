(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 13 - Corporate financing in the Nordic countries is undergoing a structural shift as
corporate borrowers turn increasingly to the capital markets for funding in preference to
traditional bank lending, according to a new report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services.
The report, titled "Tighter Bank Lending Prompts Nordic Companies To Rethink
Their Financing Options",says Standard & Poor's expects bank loans to become more restricted and
expensive due to reforms imposed on European banks following the global
financial crisis of 2008-2009.
Stricter regulatory frameworks for banks and insurers are likely to result, at
best, in a repricing of debt and, at worst, a rationing of credit for
companies across the Nordic region, the report says. This increases the
importance of prudent and proactive liquidity and funding management by
corporate borrowers.
The report says currently low growth and interest rates and high equity market
volatility mean that investors are searching for higher yields. What's more,
corporate treasurers are unlikely to want to rely excessively on uncertain
bank financing following the severe dislocation of the financial markets in
2008. As a result, the report says, the capital markets will become an
important source of funds for Nordic corporates. The timing is ripe for the
emergence of fully functioning domestic bond markets in the Nordic region, and
in Standard & Poor's view the conditions are very encouraging.
That said, an immediate sea change is unlikely. Nordic banks remain relatively
well-capitalized and liquid and investment mandates for large Nordic private
and public investors are traditionally geared towards equity investments.
Moreover, the report says, the domestic bond markets generally lack secondary
market liquidity, are rather opaque, and transaction costs remains high.
In a related new report titled "Harsh Economic Conditions Will Put Nordic
Issuers' Solid Investment-Grade Ratings To The Test," Standard & Poor's
examines the credit quality outlook for Nordic issuers in the sovereign, local
government, corporate, banking, insurance, and covered bond sectors. The
report says that most Nordic issuers should be able to weather a short-lived
economic recession in Europe, given that the majority are rated in the
investment-grade category ('BBB-' or above). However, in a downside scenario
of a more severe recession, even the ratings on these issuers could come under
some pressure.