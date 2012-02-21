(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 21 -
OVERVIEW
-- Under our criteria, our rating on FTA Santander 2's ABCP program is
directly linked to our short-term rating on Banco Santander as the sponsor and
liquidity provider.
-- On Feb. 13, 2012, we lowered to 'A-1' and removed from CreditWatch
negative our short-term rating on Banco Santander.
-- Accordingly, we have lowered to 'A-1 (sf)' our rating on the ABCP
program, to reflect our rating on Banco Santander.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'A-1 (sf)' from 'A-1+ (sf)' its credit
rating on Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander 2's (FTA Santander 2) asset-backed
commercial paper (ABCP) program.
Today's downgrade follows the lowering and removal from CreditWatch negative
of our short-term counterparty credit rating on Banco Santander (A+/Negative/A-1) (see
"Banco Santander S.A. And Core Subs Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' On Spain Downgrade And BICRA
Revision; Outlook Negative," published on Feb. 13, 2012).
Banco Santander is the sponsor and liquidity provider for FTA Santander 2's
ABCP program. The program documents do not provide a remedy mechanism to
replace the liquidity provider in the event of a downgrade. Under our criteria
for changes to ratings on ABCP programs following changes to the ratings on
ABCP program support providers, the absence of a replacement framework makes
the rating on FTA Santander 2's ABCP program directly linked to the short-term
rating on Banco Santander (see "Standard & Poor's Analysis Of ABCP Ratings
Following Changes To Ratings On Support Providers," published on Dec. 18,
2008).
As such, under our criteria, we would reflect a change to the rating on Banco
Santander by revising our rating on FTA Santander 2's ABCP program.
We have therefore lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on
FTA Santander 2's ABCP program, to reflect our rating action on Banco
Santander.
