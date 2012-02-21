(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 -

OVERVIEW

-- Under our criteria, our rating on FTA Santander 2's ABCP program is directly linked to our short-term rating on Banco Santander as the sponsor and liquidity provider.

-- On Feb. 13, 2012, we lowered to 'A-1' and removed from CreditWatch negative our short-term rating on Banco Santander.

-- Accordingly, we have lowered to 'A-1 (sf)' our rating on the ABCP program, to reflect our rating on Banco Santander.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'A-1 (sf)' from 'A-1+ (sf)' its credit rating on Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander 2's (FTA Santander 2) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) program.

Today's downgrade follows the lowering and removal from CreditWatch negative of our short-term counterparty credit rating on Banco Santander (A+/Negative/A-1) (see "Banco Santander S.A. And Core Subs Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' On Spain Downgrade And BICRA Revision; Outlook Negative," published on Feb. 13, 2012).

Banco Santander is the sponsor and liquidity provider for FTA Santander 2's ABCP program. The program documents do not provide a remedy mechanism to replace the liquidity provider in the event of a downgrade. Under our criteria for changes to ratings on ABCP programs following changes to the ratings on ABCP program support providers, the absence of a replacement framework makes the rating on FTA Santander 2's ABCP program directly linked to the short-term rating on Banco Santander (see "Standard & Poor's Analysis Of ABCP Ratings Following Changes To Ratings On Support Providers," published on Dec. 18, 2008).

As such, under our criteria, we would reflect a change to the rating on Banco Santander by revising our rating on FTA Santander 2's ABCP program.

We have therefore lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on FTA Santander 2's ABCP program, to reflect our rating action on Banco Santander.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Request For Comment: Programwide Credit Enhancement For Multiseller Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Conduits, Jan. 17, 2012

-- Standard & Poor's Requests Transaction Performance Metrics From Sponsors Or Administrators Of Global ABCP Conduits, Jan. 12, 2012

-- Banco Santander S.A. And Core Subs Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' On Spain Downgrade And BICRA Revision; Outlook Negative, Feb. 13, 2012

-- Ratings On 15 Spanish Banks Placed On CreditWatch Negative Following Similar Rating Action On Spain, Dec. 8, 2011

-- Spain's 'AA-/A-1+' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative, Dec. 5, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Standard & Poor's Analysis Of ABCP Ratings Following Changes To Ratings On Support Providers, Dec. 18, 2008

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Global Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Criteria, Sept. 29, 2005