(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 13 - The European Commission's (EC) legislative proposal
for a single supervisory mechanism (SSM) using the ECB means that euro area
banks will be supervised more consistently. While political and execution risks
remain, the short timetable forces discrepancies to be dealt with quickly. When
considered as part of the wider crisis resolution and EU banking reform agenda,
Fitch sees the SSM as positive for banking sector credibility and stability in
the euro area.
The SSM proposals are a prerequisite for the ESM being able to recapitalise
banks directly. As such they are a positive near-term step towards breaking the
destructive bank/sovereign nexus in the euro area and recapitalising failing,
but fundamentally viable, Spanish banks in particular.
It is impossible to ignore the huge influence that such support has on bank
default risk, reducing it by a factor of around eight over a five year period
according to Fitch's data. In this regard, the supplementary communication in
which the EC outlined its roadmap for banking union is, for the longer-term,
just as important as the SSM legislative proposal.
The SSM proposals envisage the ECB being granted bank authorisation and early
intervention powers as part of its supervisory remit. However, these fall short
of full resolution powers and national authorities will still have a role. Where
the divide falls is hazy. Nonetheless, the roadmap makes clear that a critical
next step towards full banking union should involve a single resolution
authority. Overall, these aspects mean that intervention and resolution
decisions are being taken out of national hands, thereby weakening the
political considerations that can influence (or cloud) support decisions.
In complementing the broader EU bank resolution legislative agenda kick-started
by the EC in June (where the EC now wants the European Parliament and Council to
reach agreement by end-2012), a single resolution authority would be a further
step towards severing the sovereign/bank nexus. In combination, these
developments all support Fitch's expectation that bank default and failure risk
in the EU will ultimately converge.