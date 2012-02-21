(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Neptune Developers' National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'/Stable to the non-monitored category. The rating will now appear as 'Fitch B(ind)nm' on the agency's website. The rating on the company's INR739m long-term loans has also been migrated to 'Fitch B(ind)nm' from 'Fitch B(ind)'.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Neptune Developers. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".