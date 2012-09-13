(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 13 -
Overview
-- Russia-based SME Bank is a core subsidiary of the Vnesheconombank
(VEB) group, a government-related entity (GRE).
-- SME Bank has strong capitalization and access to VEB group financial
resources and enjoys a high likelihood of extraordinary government support
from the Russian Federation.
-- We are raising the short-term foreign-currency rating on SME Bank to
'A-2', in line with the short-term rating on VEB, and affirming all the other
ratings on SME Bank.
-- The stable outlook on SME Bank mirrors that on VEB and Russia, as well
as the likelihood that, if the link between SME Bank and VEB remains
unchanged, the outlook on SME Bank will likely continue to reflect the outlook
on VEB.
Rating Action
On Sept. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term
foreign-currency rating on Russia-based SME Bank to 'A-2'. At the same time,
the long-term foreign-currency rating was affirmed at 'BBB' and the long- and
short-term local-currency ratings were affirmed at 'BBB+/A-2'. The outlook is
stable.
Rationale
The ratings on SME Bank reflect our view that the bank is a "core" subsidiary
of its 100% owner, Vnesheconombank (VEB; foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2;
local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2), which is a government-related entity (GRE)
with an "almost certain" likelihood of support from the Russian Federation
(foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia
national scale 'ruAAA').
We classify SME Bank as a GRE with a "high" likelihood of timely and
sufficient extraordinary support from Russia, its ultimate owner. Accordingly,
we equalize the ratings on SME Bank with those on VEB.
SME bank also enjoys strong capitalization. However, exposure of the bank's
medium-term strategy to changes in government economic development policy,
credit risks related to lending to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), and
limited earnings under the applied business model are credit weaknesses.
SME Bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bb-'. This is based on the
bank's 'bb' anchor and our assessment of the bank's "moderate" business
position, "strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "above
average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.
In our view, SME Bank is a "core" subsidiary of VEB because it is an integral
development-finance institution operating within the VEB group. SME Bank bears
almost sole responsibility for the state's program for the development of the
SME sector. This is one of the key priorities for the federal government,
which SME Bank undertakes directly as an integral component of VEB's larger
mandate. The core status also reflects strong financial links between VEB and
SME Bank, notably with respect to funding.
In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "high" likelihood of
extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of SME Bank's
"important" role in implementing the state's public policy in the development
of the SME sector and "integral" link with the Russian Federation. The state's
full ownership and strong oversight of the bank's business and financial plans
will, in our view, continue in the medium term.
Under our bank criteria, we use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment's
economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting
point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a commercial bank
operating only in Russia is 'bb', based on an economic risk score of '7' and
an industry risk score of '7'.
We consider Russia to have moderate growth prospects, credit expansion, and
debt levels. Credit risk in the economy is very high, due to significant
proportion of lending in foreign currency, the poor credit standing of the
nonexport economy, and what we regard as Russia's weak and arbitrary legal
system.
With regard to industry risk, we see deficiencies in Russia's bank supervision
and believe that the dominance of state-owned banks unfavorably distorts
competition for private-sector banks. Bank funding markets are risky, owing to
a lack of long-term financing in rubles and the prevalent use of foreign
currency. Nonetheless, this area has improved since 2008, due to a significant
increase in retail deposits and the Russian Central Bank's regular and
effective liquidity support operations.
We assess SME Bank's business position as "moderate". It acts as a specialized
development institution providing finance for Russian SMEs, which implies risk
concentrations. Although owned by VEB, SME Bank interacts separately with the
Ministry of Economic Development, which manages a public policy program aimed
at SME development. Moreover, SME Bank continues to operate with a banking
license under the supervision of the Russian Central Bank. On Dec. 31, 2011,
total assets amounted to about Russian rubles (RUB) 90.7 billion (about $3
billion). Of this, 88% comprised loans and advances. SME Bank does not lend
the money directly to SMEs, but channels the funding through small and midsize
financial institutions, including commercial banks and leasing and factoring
companies. As a development institution, SME Bank's operations are more
focused on its assigned task than profit maximization. Consequently, the bank
is more tolerant of risk in its portfolio than other banks. In addition, the
bank does not plan to increase its market share dramatically, but rather to
fill the infrastructure gaps in the SME lending market.
SME Bank's capitalization is "strong" reflecting our expectation that the
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversifications will stay above 15%
over the next three years, with earnings capacity remaining adequate. In line
with our base-case scenario, the bank's fast asset growth over the next three
years will be supported by regular capital injections, as it experienced in
2007 and 2009. At the same time, SME Bank does not seek to maximize
profitability. Instead, it prefers to maintain long-term sustainability, while
fulfilling government policy objectives.
We assess SME Bank's risk position as "moderate". The bank's loan portfolio
carries relatively high counterparty and sector concentration risk, as the
bank provides loans mostly to other Russian financial institutions focusing on
SME lending. Moreover, due to the gradually shifting focus to nonbank
institutions, SME Bank takes higher credit risks, in our opinion, by lending
to niche players that can be more sensitive to adverse market trends.
Additional risk is related to the potential weakening of ultimate borrowers'
asset quality during a period of rapid loan portfolio growth. As of Dec. 31,
2011, the bank's loans overdue by more than 90 days stood at a low 1.2% of the
total loan book. However, we believe the loan portfolio is relatively
unseasoned and credit losses could materialize in the future.
The bank's funding is "above average" and its liquidity position is
"adequate", in our opinion. We consider that SME Bank has better-than-average
funding and is more resilient to loss of confidence in the market due to the
large proportion of long-term funding provided by VEB. About 63% of
liabilities come from the parent company as of Dec. 31, 2011. Moreover, in the
event of a liquidity squeeze, SME Bank could access the full range of central
bank funding available to licensed financial institutions in Russia. This
includes direct repurchase agreement transactions and uncollateralized and
collateralized loans, as well as sources of liquidity through VEB and Russia's
National Welfare Fund. Liquidity ratios and market indicators for SME Bank are
stronger than for other Russian banks.
Outlook
The outlook on SME Bank mirrors that on VEB and the Russian Federation, and
reflects our expectation of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary
support from VEB.
If the link between SME Bank and VEB remains unchanged, the ratings and
outlook on SME Bank will likely continue to reflect the ratings and outlook on
VEB.
We could lower the ratings if SME Bank's status within the VEB group weakens,
unless it receives additional direct government support. Given its mandate, we
do not expect to see government support or the bank's SACP strengthen
significantly in the medium term.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 (foreign currency)
BBB+/Stable/A-2 (local currency)
SACP bb-
Anchor bb
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Above average and Adequate (0)
Support +4
GRE Support 0
Group Support +4
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
To From
SME Bank
Issuer Credit Rating
Foreign Currency BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3
Ratings Affirmed
SME Bank
Issuer Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/A-2
Senior Unsecured BBB+