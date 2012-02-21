(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 21 -

Summary analysis -- Paris (City of) - 21-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA+/Negative/A-1+ Country: France

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2012 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

13-Dec-2010 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' long-term rating on the City of Paris primarily reflects and is capped by the 'AA+' long-term sovereign credit rating on the Republic of France. It also reflects the city's very wealthy economy, "very positive" management with conservative financial guidelines, and "very positive" liquidity position. The city's very high potential for raising both operating and capital revenues and still moderate, although growing, debt burden are also important rating strengths. The main constraint on the rating, in our view, is Paris' large 2011-2014 capital spending program, while the city's commitment to maintain a strong self-financing capacity, in a context of stable fiscal pressure, depends increasingly on effective cost control and capital revenues.

We cap Paris' long-term rating by that on the sovereign because we do not believe that the current links between France's central government and its local and regional governments (LRGs) allow any of the LRGs to be rated above the sovereign.

However, in accordance with our criteria we have assigned an "indicative credit level" (ICL) of 'aaa' to Paris, see "Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments," published Sept. 20, 2010.

The ICL is not a rating but a means of assessing the intrinsic creditworthiness of an LRG under the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment of an LRG's individual credit profile and the benefits we see of the institutional framework in which it operates.

Paris is the administrative, economic, and financial center of the Republic of France, and has the strongest and wealthiest economy of all French cities and departments. With per capita GDP representing more than 3x the EU average, Paris ranks among the most affluent and competitive European capitals.

We view Paris' financial management as "very positive," under our criteria. In addition to prudent debt and liquidity management, we believe that the city has clear financial targets--notably in terms of debt containment--with which it is able to comply. This reflects our view of Paris' significant controls over expenses and external risks, and of its strong capability and willingness to leverage revenues, if needed.

We consider the city's revenue flexibility to be exceptional. Paris benefits from very high revenue-raising potential in light of continued low tax rates, generous tax rebates, and the sizable disposable assets owned by the city and its related entities. We expect the city to post significant capital revenues by 2013, stemming from surpluses from completed urban development operations and asset sales. This should help Paris to contain its direct debt at less than 57% of Standard & Poor's-adjusted operating revenues (equivalent to its publicly released 50% target ratio based on unadjusted operating revenues).

Paris' operating margin is currently sound at 12% of operating revenues in 2010 from 8% in 2009. This improvement is mostly due to the 8% tax hike in 2010, combined with the quick rebound of property transfer fees (following a sharp fall in 2008-2009). At the same time, operating expense growth was contained at 2.5%, owing, in our view, to management's tight control.

In our base-case scenario, which supports Paris' ICL, we anticipate that the city's operating margin will erode to about 7.6% of operating revenues in 2013. In the next two years, we forecast that Paris' operating revenues will likely be sluggish, owing to a slight decline in state transfers and management's commitment not to raise taxes until the end of its mandate in 2014. In addition, we expect that operating expenditures will grow at a quicker pace on the back of rapidly increasing social expenses, additional operating costs for new infrastructure, increasing contributions to various equalization funds, and interest expenses growing in line with debt. We expect Paris' financing needs to average 2.8% of total revenues in the first half of management's term (2008-2011), which we view as moderate. That said, we expect these to increase to 4.5% on average during the second half of the term (2012-2014), owing to mounting investments combined with a decreasing operating margin.

Under our base-case scenario, the gradual completion of Paris' sizable EUR9.3 billion capital spending program over the current mandate will likely translate into a 36% debt increase by the end of 2013. As a result, we believe that tax-supported debt (including the debt of two municipal government-related entities operating in land development operations) should reach 54% of the city's consolidated adjusted operating revenues at year-end 2013, up from 41% at year-end 2010. This level is still commensurate with the current ratings, in our view.

We could, however, revise Paris' ICL to 'aa_' from 'aaa' if its self-financing and tax-supported debt ratios were to weaken further than we anticipated in our base case. In this downside scenario, a significant decline in the city'soperating margin, combined with a lower level of capital revenues, could result in a deficit after capital expenditures (capex) of about 8% of total revenues and an increase in tax-supported debt to about 67% in 2013.

We believe, however, that in the current context this scenario is highly unlikely.

Liquidity

We assess Paris' liquidity position as "very positive," under our criteria. Paris currently benefits from several revolving credit lines totaling EUR425 million, and from a EUR200 million European Investment Bank (EIB) loan. Unused portions of both revolving lines and the EIB loan represented EUR0.6 billion on a daily average in 2011, or 3.5x our expectation of debt service for the next 12 months, giving the city an extremely strong liquidity position, in our view.

These facilities, alongside the city's EUR800 million commercial paper (CP) program launched in early 2011 and its 30-year, EUR4 billion euro medium-term note (EMTN) program launched in 2004, provide Paris with strong access to external liquidity. We expect this to continue in the future.

Outlook

The negative outlook on the city of Paris mirrors that on the Republic of France. The outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the long-term rating on Paris, all other things being equal, should we further lower our long-term ratings on France.

We currently do not envisage a realistic downside scenario under which we would revise Paris' ICL to 'aa' from 'aaa'. Consequently, a downgrade of Paris would more likely follow a sovereign downgrade than any change in the city's ICL within our outlook horizon.

The negative outlook on the long-term rating on France reflects our view that there is at least a one-in-three chance that we could lower the rating further in 2012 or 2013 if France's public finances deviate from the planned budgetary consolidation path, notably on the back of weak economic growth, or if heightened financing and economic risks in the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) were to lead to a significant increase in contingent liabilities, or to a material worsening of external financing conditions.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010

-- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S. Local And Regional Governments And Related Entities And For Rating Their Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009

-- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010