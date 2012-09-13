Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Electricity North West
Limited's (ENW) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', senior
unsecured rating at 'A-', and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. Fitch has also affirmed
the following ratings:
--Senior Unsecured debt rating of ENW Finance Plc at 'A-'
--Long-term IDR of North West Electricity Networks Limited (NWEN) at 'BBB'
--Senior Secured rating of ENW Capital Finance Plc at 'BBB+'
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Bonds issued by ENW Finance plc, a financing subsidiary of ENW, are for the
benefit of ENW and are guaranteed by ENW, and bonds issued by ENW Capital
Finance plc are guaranteed by NWEN, the immediate parent of ENW.
Today's ratings action reflects cash flow stability and visibility under the
UK's Office for Gas and Electricity Markets' (Ofgem) framework for the remainder
of the regulatory price control regime (DPCR5), outperformance of operational
and regulatory outputs by ENW, and a covenanted financing structure. The Stable
Outlook reflects ample liquidity to manage immediate funding needs, a manageable
DPCR5 capital spending program, and the absence of material debt maturities over
the next couple of years.
Fitch expects the company to maintain its low-risk business profile by
continuing to operate its core, monopolistic electricity distribution business
in the supportive regulatory regime in the UK. Under Fitch's rating forecast,
ENW should achieve a post-maintenance and post-tax interest coverage ratio
(PMICR) of 1.75x and a net debt/regulatory asset value (RAV) of 63% over DPCR5.
Similarly, on a consolidated basis, NWEN should achieve a PMICR of 1.5x over
DPCR5 and maintain RAV based leverage of 83%. Fitch's rating forecast
incorporates the Ofgem approved DPCR5 operating and capital budget, ENW's track
record in terms of regulatory performance, and the capital structure of the
group.
Fitch has assumed a conservative outperformance of the regulatory incentive
targets by ENW on a cumulative basis. The incentive scheme in DPCR5 provides an
opportunity to all regulated networks to supplement cash flow from a low return
on the regulatory asset base. Target leverage (based on RAV) of 63% reflects the
company's financial policy along with uncertainty over cash needs of the
company's shareholders.
Fitch expects operating cash flow and leverage at ENW and NWEN will remain at
current levels, which is commensurate with the current ratings.
At 31 March 2012 ENW had GBP84 million in cash and cash equivalents and undrawn
committed facilities of GBP55 million which expire in 2016. NWEN had GBP0.5
million in cash and cash equivalents and a GBP150 million capex facility
maturing in 2016 of which GBP122 million remain undrawn, as well as a GBP40
million undrawn liquidity facility renewable annually, for its 18-month
forward-looking debt service funding.
For FY12 ending March 31, 2012, ENW achieved strong results, including an
adjusted PMICR of 1.5x and RAV based leverage of 63.6%. FY12 improvement in
operating cash flow from operating cost efficiencies and higher revenues was
offset by the refund of over-collected revenues in FY11 and higher operating
costs that are recoverable as revenues in the future years. FY12 consolidated
adjusted PMICR for NWEN was 1.15x and the Net Debt/RAV ratio was 81.5%. These
credit metrics reflect Fitch's anticipated adjustment for the capital
expenditure efficiencies and the deferral of certain capital projects to a
future date and are preliminary in nature. These ratios will change once Ofgem
provides details on the network's actual performance against the regulatory
performance targets for FY12. The ratios were also adjusted for the perceived
reclassification of capital expenditure as operating costs to reconcile with the
regulatory cost allocations.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--ENW: PMICR above 2x and a decline in RAV based leverage below 60% on
sustainable basis
--NWEN: A rating upgrade at its operating subsidiary, ENW, would support a
rating upgrade along with an improvement in PMICR above 1.6x and a decline in
RAV based leverage below 75% on sustainable basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--ENW: PMICR below 1.6x and RAV based leverage over 74% on a sustainable basis.
--NWEN: PMICR below 1.4x and RAV based leverage over 84% on a sustainable basis.