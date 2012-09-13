(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd. ------------------ 13-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: China
Foreign currency BBB-/Negative/-- Primary SIC: Primary aluminum
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Sep-2012 --/-- BBB-/--
02-Feb-2012 --/-- BBB/--
Rationale
The rating on Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd. (Chalco), a China-based aluminum
producer, reflects the company's important role and very strong linkage to the
government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+). In addition, Chalco has a
leading position in the Chinese aluminum market and access to the country's
rapidly growing economy. Chalco's exposure to the highly cyclical alumina and
aluminum markets and high leverage moderate these strengths. The company is
also exposed to overcapacity in the domestic aluminum market.
We assess Chalco's stand-alone credit profile at 'bb-', which reflects our
view that the company has a "satisfactory" business risk profile and "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.
The rating on Chalco includes a three-notch uplift over the SACP to reflect
our expectation of a "high likelihood" that the company will receive
extraordinary timely and sufficient support from the Chinese government, in
the event of financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our
assessment of government support is based on the following Chalco
characteristics:
-- "Very strong" link with the Chinese government. The government owns
42% of Chalco through its 100% ownership of Chinalco. The State-owned Assets
Supervisory Commission appointed Mr. Xiong Wei Ping as chairman of both
Chinalco and Chalco. The Chinese government has a strong influence on the
company's strategic and financial planning through the commission and Chinalco.
-- "Important" role in China's economy and to the government. Chalco has
a dominant share of the domestic bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum
markets. In our opinion, the company also plays a role in helping the
government secure China's access to various global natural resource bases,
including coking coal and iron ore. We view access to natural resources as
particularly important to the government, given China's rapid
industrialization.
Chalco benefits from its integrated operations and a strong market position.
The company controls more than 30% of China's alumina market and over 30% of
the aluminum market (through its trading segment). As a China-based company,
Chalco has access to end-use markets that are growing faster than the markets
in which its global peers compete. Higher transportation costs and additional
taxes prevent foreign aluminum producers from selling more to China, somewhat
protecting Chalco's competitive position.
The government's decision to increase electricity prices by an average Chinese
renminbi (RMB) 0.03 yuan per kilowatt in December 2011 significantly affected
Chalco's performance. The company's energy consumption is extremely high with
electricity costs accounting for about 40% of its aluminum production cost.
Chalco buys most of its electricity from the state grid. We expect the company
to diversify its electricity sources and reduce its reliance on the state grid
in the next 12-18 months. In addition, slowing demand curbs Chalco's ability
to pass on the cost increase to end users.
Weak demand and lower selling prices also contributed to Chalco's poor
performance in the first half of 2012. Low aluminum prices and high production
costs have resulted in losses for about 60% of Chinese aluminum producers in
the first half of this year. We do not expect this situation to change
significantly in the rest of the year. Chalco and other large domestic
aluminum producers announced that they would cut production by about 10% in
May due to restrictions on the export of Indonesian bauxite and an oversupply
of alumina. The measure was aimed at stabilizing downstream aluminum prices.
But the visibility on the effects of the measure remains low. However, we
believe any further decline in prices could push companies to cut production
further and this could bring stability to the market.
We expect Chalco's cash flow coverage to remain very weak in the next 12-18
months, and its debt to increase. We anticipate that the company's negative
free operating cash flows will remain sizable in the next 18 months at least.
Our base-case estimate for negative free operating cash flow (after capital
expenditure) in 2012 is about RMB20 billion. Chalco's debt level remains
higher than peers'. We expect the company's ratio of total debt to capital to
be more than 68% by the end of 2012, and that it will increase in 2013.