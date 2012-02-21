(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services announced today that it has published a Credit
FAQ, "Could Spain's Halt On Renewable Energy Incentives Take The Wind Out Of Projects,
Developers, And Utilities?," to address the potential impact the legislation passed by the
Spanish government, that temporarily suspends economic incentives for new
clean electricity generation projects, could have on a number of players in
the Spanish energy market; namely renewable energy projects, project
developers, and utilities.
Specifically, the report answers the following questions:
-- What effects could the measure have on the creditworthiness of
renewable energy projects in Spain?
-- How could the halt on premiums affect the development of new renewable
energy projects in Spain?
-- Does Standard & Poor's consider that the decree signals the end of the
"renewable-friendly" energy regime in Spain?
-- How will the government's latest action affect Standard & Poor's view
of regulatory risk for renewable energy projects in Spain?
-- How could the initiative affect Spanish project developers'
creditworthiness?
-- How could the initiative affect Standard & Poor's assessment of
Spanish utilities' creditworthiness?