(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 13 - Fitch Ratings has placed the Autonomous Community of Catalonia's 'BBB-' Long-term
foreign and local currency ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has also placed the
Short-term rating of 'F3' and the respective bond issues/senior unsecured ratings on RWN.
The rating actions reflect the uncertainty surrounding the timely availability
of funding through the Fondo de Liquidez Autonomico (Regional Liquidity Fund,
FLA). The FLA was created on 14 July 2012, but has not yet been made available
to the regions. Fitch considers that until the fund is formalised and in place,
the regions' liquidity positions are under pressure. Catalonia is the only
region rated by Fitch that has so far officially requested to tap the fund. It
has requested an initial amount of EUR5,023m to cover debt repayments and the
2012 deficit. However, this amount is subject to further discussions with the
Ministry. According to Catalonia's Economic and Financial Plan, debt repayments
for Q412 amount to EUR4,795m.
Fitch will resolve the RWN once the agency has obtained additional information
about the timing of the implementation of the FLA. If the creation of the fund
is likely to be protracted and thereby hinder the access to liquidity for the
regions, Catalonia could be downgraded to below investment level. A downgrade
could also take place if Catalonia decides not to proceed with accessing the FLA
and the region does not present an alternative long-term funding option.
Catalonia has stated that if the FLA is not in place by the end of the month it
will request a bridge loan from the central government in order to cover its
short term needs as it has practically been cut off from market access to
funding. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that there is still uncertainty as to
whether this loan will be granted and if this is the case, believes that at
present, the region does not have any viable alternatives to cover its funding
needs.
Catalonia's ratings are underpinned by the strong implicit and explicit support
of the state as articulated through policy statements and recently introduced
mechanisms. These include the FLA and tighter monitoring of the regions' fiscal
position, with central government having the right to directly intervene if any
region deviates from agreed deficit targets. Fitch rates Spain 'BBB' with a
Negative Outlook.
The FLA was established for an initial EUR18bn with the aim of enabling the
regions to tap central government liquidity for refinancing maturing obligations
and deficit funding. Of the EUR18bn, EUR8bn will be provided through five
Spanish banks, and EUR6bn through Loterias y Apuestas del Estado, the Spanish
state-owned lottery games operator. The fund is an example of the strong support
by Spain's central government for its regions as they face unprecedented
liquidity challenges. The fiscal situation of the regions is extremely
challenging, with a real risk that deficit targets for the autonomous
communities in 2012 may be exceeded. On 13 September, the Stability Law that
establishes Budgetary Stability for the regions will be amended and reformed in
order to permit the FLA to operate. However, the FLA is only a temporary
solution to the Spanish regions' liquidity constraints, driven by sharp rises in
debt and the closure of the capital markets.