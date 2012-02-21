(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 21 -
Overview
-- A.T.U Auto-Teile Unger Handels GmbH & Co. KG (ATU) reported a
deteriorated cash balance at year-end 2011, due to weak cash flow generation
in the fourth quarter and weaker earnings than expected.
-- We are revising our outlook on ATU to negative from stable and
affirming our 'B-' long-term rating.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that ATU's liquidity could
weaken further in the near term.
Rating Action
On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Germany-based auto parts retailer and integrated workshop operator A.T.U
Auto-Teile Unger Handels GmbH & Co. KG (ATU) to negative from stable. At the
same time, we affirmed our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on ATU.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that ATU's liquidity is now "less than
adequate," as defined in our criteria. ATU suffered from unusually mild
weather conditions in the first and fourth quarters of last year, resulting in
a significantly lower reported cash position at year-end 2011 compared with
previous years. We understand that cash flows were pressured by lower sales
and earnings, coupled with high working-capital outflows. According to ATU's
management, the company made up for some of the shortfall in winter sales in
the first two months of 2012, which was characterized by cold temperatures and
snowfall throughout Germany. We nevertheless believe that the company's
financial flexibility to fund its ongoing operations has tightened.
At year-end 2011, ATU's adjusted cash balance fell to about EUR31 million
compared with about EUR121 million a year earlier. Historically, seasonal
earnings generation and working capital needs have led to negative free
operating cash flows of at least EUR40 million by the end of the third quarter.
Although we believe the company is likely to reduce inventories throughout the
year, we believe its liquidity could remain subdued throughout 2012. Our view
also takes into account continued pressures on the group's reported operating
profitability, which was weaker than we previously expected. ATU reported an
EBITDA margin of only about 6.4% for 2011, compared with 5.7% in 2010.
The rating on ATU reflects our view, under our base-case scenario, that the
group's sales will somewhat increase in 2012, with earnings staying roughly
flat year on year. On that basis, and assuming that the company will be able
to release some working capital, we expect free operating cash flow to be
between EUR10 million and EUR20 million in 2012. We also assume that the group
won't need to rely on its revolving credit facility to fund seasonal working
capital needs throughout the year. Failure to return to free operating cash
flow generation, and a further significant deterioration of ATU's cash
position throughout 2012, would put pressure on the rating.
The rating reflects our view of ATU's "highly leveraged" financial risk
profile and "weak" business risk profile. Our financial assessment relies on
accounts from A.T.U Auto-Teile-Unger Investment GmbH & Co. KG, an intermediate
holding company between ATU and A.T.U Auto-Teile-Unger Holding GmbH, because
ATU doesn't publish financial accounts. We believe that ATU's high leverage
limits its financial flexibility. ATU's seasonal business model, with high
intrayear earnings fluctuations and working-capital needs, and its exposure to
pricing pressures in the highly competitive German automotive aftermarket
could, in our view, impair its profitability over time.
These negative factors are somewhat mitigated by the company's nationwide
network coverage, which affords it considerable purchasing power, allowing it
to effectively run its discount business model with some cost advantages over
original equipment manufacturer dealers. The rating is also supported by the
high awareness of ATU's brand and ATU's limited debt service needs, with no
debt amortizations before 2014.
Liquidity
We view ATU's liquidity as "less than adequate," under our criteria. According
to our calculations, ATU's liquidity sources should equal its forecast
liquidity needs over the 12 months starting Dec. 31, 2011.
At the end of December 2011, liquidity sources included:
-- Cash and equivalents of EUR30 million,
-- A fully undrawn revolving credit facility of EUR30 million, and
-- Positive operating cash flows under our base-case scenario.
We estimate that ATU's liquidity needs comprise:
-- Capital expenditure of about EUR20 million-EUR25 million per annum, and
-- Sizable intrayear working capital requirements that we expect to reach
double-digit million amounts.