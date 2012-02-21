(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- A.T.U Auto-Teile Unger Handels GmbH & Co. KG (ATU) reported a deteriorated cash balance at year-end 2011, due to weak cash flow generation in the fourth quarter and weaker earnings than expected.

-- We are revising our outlook on ATU to negative from stable and affirming our 'B-' long-term rating.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that ATU's liquidity could weaken further in the near term.

Rating Action

On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Germany-based auto parts retailer and integrated workshop operator A.T.U Auto-Teile Unger Handels GmbH & Co. KG (ATU) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on ATU.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view that ATU's liquidity is now "less than adequate," as defined in our criteria. ATU suffered from unusually mild weather conditions in the first and fourth quarters of last year, resulting in a significantly lower reported cash position at year-end 2011 compared with previous years. We understand that cash flows were pressured by lower sales and earnings, coupled with high working-capital outflows. According to ATU's management, the company made up for some of the shortfall in winter sales in the first two months of 2012, which was characterized by cold temperatures and snowfall throughout Germany. We nevertheless believe that the company's financial flexibility to fund its ongoing operations has tightened.

At year-end 2011, ATU's adjusted cash balance fell to about EUR31 million compared with about EUR121 million a year earlier. Historically, seasonal earnings generation and working capital needs have led to negative free operating cash flows of at least EUR40 million by the end of the third quarter. Although we believe the company is likely to reduce inventories throughout the year, we believe its liquidity could remain subdued throughout 2012. Our view also takes into account continued pressures on the group's reported operating profitability, which was weaker than we previously expected. ATU reported an EBITDA margin of only about 6.4% for 2011, compared with 5.7% in 2010.

The rating on ATU reflects our view, under our base-case scenario, that the group's sales will somewhat increase in 2012, with earnings staying roughly flat year on year. On that basis, and assuming that the company will be able to release some working capital, we expect free operating cash flow to be between EUR10 million and EUR20 million in 2012. We also assume that the group won't need to rely on its revolving credit facility to fund seasonal working capital needs throughout the year. Failure to return to free operating cash flow generation, and a further significant deterioration of ATU's cash position throughout 2012, would put pressure on the rating.

The rating reflects our view of ATU's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "weak" business risk profile. Our financial assessment relies on accounts from A.T.U Auto-Teile-Unger Investment GmbH & Co. KG, an intermediate holding company between ATU and A.T.U Auto-Teile-Unger Holding GmbH, because ATU doesn't publish financial accounts. We believe that ATU's high leverage limits its financial flexibility. ATU's seasonal business model, with high intrayear earnings fluctuations and working-capital needs, and its exposure to pricing pressures in the highly competitive German automotive aftermarket could, in our view, impair its profitability over time.

These negative factors are somewhat mitigated by the company's nationwide network coverage, which affords it considerable purchasing power, allowing it to effectively run its discount business model with some cost advantages over original equipment manufacturer dealers. The rating is also supported by the high awareness of ATU's brand and ATU's limited debt service needs, with no debt amortizations before 2014.

Liquidity

We view ATU's liquidity as "less than adequate," under our criteria. According to our calculations, ATU's liquidity sources should equal its forecast liquidity needs over the 12 months starting Dec. 31, 2011.

At the end of December 2011, liquidity sources included:

-- Cash and equivalents of EUR30 million,

-- A fully undrawn revolving credit facility of EUR30 million, and

-- Positive operating cash flows under our base-case scenario.

We estimate that ATU's liquidity needs comprise:

-- Capital expenditure of about EUR20 million-EUR25 million per annum, and

-- Sizable intrayear working capital requirements that we expect to reach double-digit million amounts.