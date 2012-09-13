(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 13 - The outcome of the Netherlands parliamentary
election looks unlikely to affect the adoption of the 2013 budget, and therefore
should have little fiscal impact in the short term, Fitch Ratings says.
Despite the strong showing by the two centrist parties recent history suggests
that forming a coalition could still take some time, possibly as much as three
to four months. This would reduce the possibility of significant changes to the
2013 budget, which have to be made by January. This eases concerns that there
will be a prolonged period without a credible plan to ensure that the deficit is
below 3% of GDP, consistent with stabilising the government debt to GDP ratio.
The fact that a minority coalition and three opposition parties were able to
secure agreement on a deficit-reduction plan after the fall of the ruling
coalition in April underlined the broad political consensus around fiscal
policy, which we think still exists. Combined with historically broad public
support for fiscal discipline, which the election result appears to have
reinforced, this has been a ratings strength.
The collapse of the government and the need for early elections increased policy
risk and created significant uncertainty around the medium-term fiscal outlook
beyond the 2013 budget. This risk could increase if the new coalition
negotiations are protracted. Conversely, the formation of a stable centrist
coalition could ease these concerns.
The Netherlands' fiscal credibility is an important rating factor. A key
challenge facing the new government will be to set out a credible multi-year
fiscal consolidation programme that incorporates the impact of aging and a
likely period of prolonged low economic growth.
With 96% of votes counted, Wednesday's poll had given the Liberals 41 out of 150
seats in the Dutch lower house, and the Labour party 39 seats. Liberal leader
Mark Rutte said coalition talks would start on Thursday, but did not specify
with which other parties.
Outright majorities are rare in Dutch parliamentary elections and a period of
coalition-building following the vote was widely anticipated. In the meantime,
the 2013 budget, based on a deficit-reduction plan agreed in May, will be
presented in Parliament on 18 September. The budget aims for a deficit below 3%
of GDP in 2013, in line with the Netherlands' commitments under the Stability
and Growth Pact.
The Stable Outlook on the Netherlands' rating reflects our assessment that the
country's 'AAA' status remains resilient to the eurozone crisis despite the
recent increase in policy risks, a weaker fiscal adjustment and the additional
debt incurred by the Dutch government's contribution to eurozone rescue funds
and bail-out programmes in 2011.
The rating is underpinned by a flexible, diversified, high-value and competitive
economy, and current account surpluses and a positive net international
investment position. The credit profile also benefits from strong domestic
institutions and a track record of sound budgetary management.