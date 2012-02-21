(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/B Country: Burkina Faso

Rationale

The ratings on Burkina Faso are constrained by our view of the country's low economic development (we estimate 2011 GDP per capita at $590), weak political institutions, narrow economic base, and significant net external liability position, which leaves the economy vulnerable to external shocks and fluctuations in global commodity prices. In our view, the ratings are supported by committed donor support, the government's moderate (though growing) fiscal debt burden, and the monetary and exchange rate stability provided by membership in the West African Economic And Monetary Union (WAEMU).

Burkina Faso was enjoying real per capita GDP growth estimated at 4.4% in 2010 before it was hit by internal and external shocks in early 2011. We estimate per capita growth at a more modest 1.9% in 2011, driven by the mining and agricultural sectors as well as an increase in public investment.

The government of President Blaise Compaore, who has been in power since 1987, faced unprecedented internal social unrest in the first half of 2011, including countrywide student, labor, and civilian protests, as well as separate police and military mutinies and looting. Burkina Faso was also troubled by political unrest in neighboring Cote d'Ivoire, which briefly disrupted flows of transportation, electricity, and remittances. Calm has returned since June 2011, we believe largely owing to the government's dialogue with key stakeholders, the appointment of a new prime minister and cabinet, and the adoption of social measures under a supplementary budget. The immediate threat to President Compaore's 24-year rule has receded, but we think that the social unrest in the first half of 2011 does reflect long-standing social and economic discontent with the rising cost of living, and popular frustration with perceived complacency among government leaders and some governance issues.

Given that the government's fiscal measures were adopted as part of a supplementary budget--which resulted in 0.5% of GDP of additional expenditures--the effect of this on the 2011 fiscal balance was limited. Furthermore, the unrest did not impair donor flows, which were in fact higher than anticipated in 2011. We estimate that the general government deficit in 2011 was 5% of GDP, and we estimate 2012 GDP growth at 5.5%. The deficit is financed with grants from bilateral and multilateral donors, draw-downs on treasury deposits, and the issuance of bonds in the WAEMU regional bond market.

Burkina Faso's economic growth and external position depend on agricultural exports, particularly cotton, and increasingly the mining sector. Gold is becoming a more important contributor to growth and has replaced cotton as the main source of foreign exchange earnings. Both sectors are vulnerable to global price fluctuations, while the cotton sector is also vulnerable to climatic shocks and an imperfect internal pricing mechanism that does not allow for the optimal pass-through of global cotton prices to the domestic market. Despite the favorable prices for Burkina Faso's gold and cotton exports, we estimate the current account deficit has widened in 2011 to just over 5% of GDP and will remain above 5% between 2012-2014, owing to high oil prices and increasing imports of capital goods.

Inflationary pressures stemming from higher food and fuel prices were limited in 2011 due to the strong 2010 food harvest, and we project that consumer prices will likely increase by 2% per year over the forecast horizon. Membership in the CFA monetary zone provides more price stability than Burkina Faso would likely enjoy with a more independent monetary policy, as well as more exchange rate stability, particularly in light of Burkina Faso's persistent and large current account deficits. CPI growth is heavily influenced by commodity prices and production factors.

Our local-currency rating is equalized with the foreign-currency rating because monetary policy, which could underpin a sovereign's greater flexibility in its own currency, is essentially set by the central bank of the WAEMU. Our 'BBB-' transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment, which is the same for all WAEMU members, reflects Standard & Poor's view on the risk of the regional bank WAEMU restricting nonsovereign access to foreign exchange needed for debt service.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that: donor flows will continue to finance external and fiscal deficits, the political situation will remain broadly stable, and general government debt will stabilize below 35% of GDP. We could lower the ratings if economic shocks or political unrest widen external and fiscal deficits, and if donor support ebbs. We could raise the ratings--although we consider this to be unlikely in the short-to-medium term--if investment projects boost exports and economic growth prospects and reduce volatility.