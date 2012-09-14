(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed International Rating Long-Term Issuer Default and National Long-Term Rating of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk in Indonesia based on the 'BBB-' and 'AAA (idn)' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the national long-term rating of PT BCA Finance at 'AA + (idn) with a stable outlook. A complete list of rankings can be found at the end of this report.

BCA rankings reflect the strong track record of financial performance relative to local banks that Fitch rated, which proved to be through economic cycles. Prospects are stable indicates Fitch's expectation that the BCA will be able to maintain profitability and capital position without lowering the quality of the assets significantly. Prospects improved rating is limited because international rankings and individual BCA including the highest among local banks rated by Fitch, while the national ranking BCA has been at the highest levels of the national rating scale.

Rating BCAF associated with the strong support and integration with the BCA. The ratings also consider the strategic positioning of the BCA BCAF in developing its business in the consumer loan market in Indonesia is growing rapidly. Indication of weakening support of BCA can lead to changes BCAF rank. Rating subordinated bonds rated two levels below the national ranking BCA at 'AA + (idn)', one notch for the loss severity and a notch for the non-performance risk.

Fitch will continue to assess the profitability of the BCA supported by strong recurring commission income and lower funding costs. Rapid loan growth in the last two years and the prospect of a challenging global economy may be causing an increase in problem loans in 2013. However, the decline in asset quality that may be expected to be maintained by considering the strong credit risk management and loan portfolio more diversified portfolio. In more challenging economic conditions, profitability and strong reserve levels are expected to provide an adequate buffer.

Fitch expects to remain well capitalized with little risk capital. BCA core capital (Tier-1) and a total capital adequacy ratio increased up to 13.9% and 15.1% at the end of June 2012 of 12% and 13.3% at the end of December 2011. This is supported by strong revenue generated.

Fitch assess BCAF revenue will remain healthy, supported by strong contributions from income rather than interest and asset quality are maintained. Implications tighter minimum payment amount is not expected to have a major impact because BCAF focus on new car financing with minimum down payment is relatively high.

Founded in 1957, BCA is the third largest bank in Indonesia, menguasai11% of total system assets at end-June 2012.