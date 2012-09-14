(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 14 -
Overview
-- France-incorporated Valeo S.A. is an automotive supplier focusing on
the design, production, and sale of components, systems and modules for
automobiles, both for the original equipment market and the after-market.
-- In our view, Valeo has a satisfactory business risk profile and an
intermediate financial risk profile.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term ratings to Valeo.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of a resilient operating
performance in 2012-2013 on the back of a supportive end-market mix and
continuing cost optimization, despite weak macroeconomic conditions in Europe.
Rating Action
On Sept. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB/A-2'
long-term and short-term corporate credit ratings to French automotive
supplier Valeo S.A. (Valeo). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Valeo reflect our view of the group's "satisfactory" business
risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile as defined under our
criteria.