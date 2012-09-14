UPDATE 3-Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 pct of Forestar for $520 mln
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 14 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Valeo S.A. --------------------------------------------- 14-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: France
Primary SIC: Motor vehicle
supplies and new
parts
Mult. CUSIP6: 919134
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Sep-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
===============================================================================
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
DUBAI, June 5 The Arab world's biggest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of support for Islamist militants and Iran, and reopening a festering wound two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for Muslim states to fight terrorism.