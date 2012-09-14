(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' issue rating to the
proposed issue of renminbi-denominated senior unsecured notes by ICICI Bank Ltd.
(foreign currency BBB-/Negative/A-3). The rating on the notes reflects the long-term
counterparty credit rating on the bank.
The proposed notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and
unsubordinated obligations of ICICI Bank. They shall at all times rank at par
among themselves and with all other unsecured obligations of the bank. The
proposed notes would be listed on the Singapore stock exchange.
The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance
documentation.
