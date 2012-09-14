(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded CSC Series 1 GK's three classes of bonds due November
2012 and affirmed the rest. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS
securitisation. The details of the rating actions are as follows:
JPY0.4bn* Class B-2 bonds downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate
100%
JPY0.4bn* Class B-3 bonds downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate
100%
JPY3.2bn* Class C-2 bonds downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 60%
JPY3.2bn* Class D-2 bonds affirmed at 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate 0%
JPY0.4bn* Class E-2 bonds affirmed at 'Dsf'; Recovery Estimate 0%
JPY0.3bn* Class E-3 bonds affirmed at 'Dsf'; Recovery Estimate 0%
JPY0* Class F-3 bonds affirmed at 'Dsf'
JPY0* Class G-3 bonds affirmed at 'Dsf'
*as of 13 September 2012
The downgrades of the class B-2 and B-3 bonds reflect Fitch's view that interest
on these classes will not be paid at legal final maturity in November 2012.
However, principal proceeds received from the underlying loan are sufficient to
repay the principal of these bonds in full.
The special servicing fee relating to the sale of the collateral properties is
large and likely to be deducted from the fund that pays the interest on the
bonds, rather than from the account holding principal proceeds received from the
underlying loan. One property was sold after the August 2012 bond payment date,
the sales proceeds of which are sufficient to repay the principal of the class
B-2 and B-3 bonds in full.
The downgrade of the class C-2 bonds reflects Fitch's view that principal loss
on these bonds is inevitable as the workout activity for the last remaining
loan, which defaulted in November 2009, approaches its final phase. Fitch
believes that the sales proceeds of the one remaining property backing this
defaulted loan are unlikely to be sufficient to redeem the class C-2 bonds in
full.
Class F-3 and G-3 bonds were written down to zero in February 2012 and Recovery
Estimates for these bonds have not been calculated since then.
At closing in December 2006, the bonds were backed by loans extended to six
borrowers, and secured by 72 properties. The transaction is now backed by one
defaulted loan backed by one property and sales proceeds from a sold property.