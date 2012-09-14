(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 14 -
Ratings -- Standard Chartered Bank Korea Ltd. --------------------- 14-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Korea, Republic
Of
Primary SIC: National
commercial banks
Mult. CUSIP6: 500633
Mult. CUSIP6: 50063J
Mult. CUSIP6: 50063K
Mult. CUSIP6: 50063S
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Sep-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
07-Jun-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$42.5 bil med-term note Prog 11/11/2011: sr
unsecd A+ 14-Sep-2012
US$42.5 bil med-term note Prog 11/11/2011: sub A 14-Sep-2012
US$300 mil 7.267% hybrid Tier I securities due
03/03/2034 A- 14-Sep-2012
US$42.5 bil med-term note Prog 11/11/2011: S-T
debt A-1 06-Dec-2006