Feb 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has kept its ratings on Signum Vanguard Ltd.'s series 2010-7 and 2011-2 secured fixed rate notes on CreditWatch but changed the implications to negative from developing (see list below). We had placed the ratings on both transactions on CreditWatch developing on May 31, 2011.

Today's rating actions follow changes to the CreditWatch status of the issuer credit rating on the reference entity of the transactions' single-name credit default swaps (CDS).

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at

RATINGS KEPT ON CREDITWATCH, IMPLICATIONS CHANGED TO NEGATIVE

Signum Vanguard Ltd.

Series 2010-7 secured fixed rate note due 2020

To From Issue amount

B+/Watch Neg B+/Watch Dev JPY5.0 bil.

Series 2011-2 secured fixed rate note due 2021

To From Issue amount

B+/Watch Neg B+/Watch Dev JPY5.0 bil.