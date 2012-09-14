MOL's "significant" financial risk profile reflects the sensitivity of credit
ratios to volatile and cyclical operating cash flows, as well as to the
above-mentioned country-related risks. It also factors in material
capital-expenditure needs to develop oil and gas resources, although we
understand that management seeks to balance investments with operating cash
flows. Relative strengths are "adequate" liquidity and significant positive
free operating cash flow (FOCF) when taking into account maintenance capital
spending. Moreover, improving financial ratios in the past quarters have
increased financial headroom.
Although we view MOL as a Hungarian government-related entity, we accord no
uplift for this factor, given the sovereign rating level, according to our
criteria. We assess MOL's role to the Hungarian government as "important" and
its link as "limited". We factor in, among other things, the significant
amount of cash--nearly EUR1.9 billion--that the government spent in 2011 to buy
out Russian Surgutneftegas' 21.2% stake in MOL. We believe the government is
unlikely to dispose of the stake; it recently even raised it to 24.6%.
S&P base-case operating scenario
We assume MOL's EBITDA will reach Hungarian forint (HUF) 500 billion-HUF530
billion ($2.2 billion-$2.4 billion) in 2012. This reflects our assumption of
favorable oil prices, with Brent at $100/barrel (bbl) for the remainder of
2012 ($90/bbl for 2013), compared with an actual price average of $113.6/bbl
in the first half of 2012. We assume lower hydrocarbon production than in 2011
from the loss of Syrian production of about 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent
per day, or 14% of output in 2011. We note the favorable performance from the
refining segment in the second quarter of 2012, driven by high gasoline crack
spreads (the profit margin that an oil refinery can expect to make by
"cracking" crude oil) and an improving Brent-Ural spread. But we assume more
difficult industry conditions for the last part of 2012, given excess
capacity, the challenging economic conditions, and falling regional demand.
In the first half of 2012, MOL's reported EBITDA on a clean-cost-of-supply
basis stood at HUF279 billion ($1.2 billion).
Strategically, after continued negative FOCF in the refining segment in 2011,
we expect MOL to pursue its focus on improving efficiency and upgrading the
refineries of its 49%-owned, fully consolidated Croatian subsidiary INA (not
rated), notably the Rijeka refinery. The restructuring will likely require
significant cash outlays and time, however.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
We foresee MOL'S funds from operation at about HUF425 billion-HUF450 billion
in 2012, which we think will be about 30% of adjusted debt. In line with the
company's financial policy, we expect capital spending to be covered with
internally generated funds. As we assume about HUF300 billion-HUF350 billion
of capital expenditures, we expect moderately positive FOCF. We do not assume
any significant acquisitions or shareholder distributions.
MOL's mainly U.S. dollar- and euro-denominated debt exposes the company to a
translation affect toward the forint, its reporting currency. The bulk of
revenues is linked to the dollar and we think the exchange rate and
working-capital movements will likely continue to influence the company's
reported debt at the end of any given quarter.
Liquidity
We classify the company's liquidity as "adequate" according to our criteria.
Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that liquidity sources will
surpass needs by more than 1.2x over the 12 months started July 1, 2012.
Our base-case scenario incorporates the following as of June 30, 2012:
-- About HUF233 billion of cash at the beginning of the period, of which
we view HUF40 billion as tied to operations and not immediately available for
debt reduction. We note positively that a large part of cash is held in euro.
Most of the debt is denominated in euro or U.S. dollars.
-- A significant amount of around EUR1.8 billion available under long-term
committed bank lines. MOL has three major facilities: a EUR0.6 billion line
maturing in June 2017 (with the possibility of extension for one year); an
EUR825 million line due in June 2013; and a EUR500 million line maturing in
September 2014 (of which EUR30 million matures one year before). We understand
that the EUR0.6 billion facility is contracted to increase to EUR1 billion when
the EUR825 million facility falls due in July 2013. All lines are subject to
financial covenants.
-- Adequate covenant leeway. Key tests are the 3x company-reported net
financial debt-to-EBITDA limit and minimum tangible net worth of HUF600
billion. Covenant leeway was high on June 30, 2012.
-- Our assumption of slightly positive FOCF in 2012.
-- About EUR1.7 billion (HUF500 billion) of short-term financial debt.
We assume that MOL will be able to obtain funding from international or local
banks, if need be, and that the company will continue to proactively refinance
its committed bank lines well ahead of maturity.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances positive company-specific elements against
country-related pressures.
We could keep our rating on MOL at 'BB+', even if we downgraded Hungary to
'BB'. As positive credit factors, we anticipate that credit metrics will
continue to be supported by upstream price realizations and continuing
adequate liquidity, shown by significant covenant leeway, material cash
balances, and sizable availability under long-term committed bank lines. We
assume MOL will exhibit prudent financial policies, including cash flow-funded
capital expenditures and spending cuts in case of adverse events.
As credit weaknesses, we chiefly see country-related factors, including a
potentially heightened corporate tax burden in its core countries of
operation. We anticipate low refining profits owing to the macroeconomic
environment and some excess capacity in the industry. We see funds from
operations to debt of 25% as commensurate with the rating.
Rating pressures would primarily arise from any significant changes to the
creditworthiness of the main countries where the company operates. Rating
pressures would increase if we were to lower the sovereign rating on Hungary
by more than one notch, if we were to lower the sovereign rating on Croatia,
or if we revised our Transfer & Convertibility assessment on Hungary to below
'BB+'.
Rating pressures would also surface if MOL's access to banks or capital
markets were to decline. Major acquisitions or significant dividends beyond
those contemplated over the plan would also pressure the rating. We view these
as unlikely, however, given MOL's financial policies and the uncertain
macroeconomic environment.
We do not see any upside for the ratings, given the sovereign rating pressures
in the core countries where MOL operates.