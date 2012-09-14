Sept 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had raised its long-term
issuer credit rating on Standard Chartered Bank Korea Ltd. (SCBK) to 'A+' from 'A'.
At the same time, we raised the issue rating on the bank's US$300 million 7.267% hybrid Tier I
securities due March 3, 2034, to 'A-' from 'BBB+', which is two notches below
the bank's long-term issuer credit rating. We also affirmed our 'A-1'
short-term counterparty credit rating on the bank. The outlook on the
long-term issuer credit rating is stable.
The upgrade follows our action earlier today on the sovereign credit ratings
on Korea (local currency AA-/Stable/A-1+; foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1) (see
"Republic of Korea Long-Term Ratings Raised To 'A+/AA-' On Assessment Of
Reduced Geopolitical Risks; Outlook Stable" published today).
The 'A+' long-term issuer credit rating on SCBK is three notches higher than
its 'bbb+' stand-alone credit profile (SACP), reflecting strong group support
by virtue of its "core" status within the Standard Chartered group and the
constraint on its issuer credit rating from the 'A+' foreign-currency
sovereign rating on Korea. SCBK is a "core" subsidiary of the Standard
Chartered group, which is led by U.K.-based Standard Chartered PLC (SCPLC;
A+/Stable/A-1). SCBK accounted for about 10% of the group's capital as of
December 2011. Standard & Poor's expects the Korean subsidiary to play a key
role in SCPLC's global expansion strategy.
The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on the foreign-currency rating
on Korea, which constrains the ratings on SCBK. The ratings on SCBK are
strongly correlated with its relatively important role within the Standard
Chartered group. We believe SCBK will likely maintain its significant
importance within the group in the next two years.
There is limited potential for upward movement of the ratings because they are
effectively constrained by the foreign-currency sovereign ratings on Korea.
Any event that significantly threatens SCBK's relative importance within the
group could put downward pressure on the ratings. However, we believe this
scenario is unlikely.
