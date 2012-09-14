(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Gerresheimer AG ------------------------------- 10-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Pressed and blown

glass, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Feb-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

11-Apr-2008 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based specialty packaging supplier Gerresheimer AG (Gerresheimer) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.

Gerresheimer's key business strengths include its leading market positions in largely consolidated and recession-resistant pharmaceutical and health care markets (which accounted for 82% of total revenues for the financial year 2011), and its robust EBITDA margins, which are supported by customers that place a higher value on an extensive high-quality product portfolio than on low prices. Barriers to entry are high because of strict and lengthy (between 12 and 24 months) regulatory approval requirements. Customer relationships are strong as products are often developed with combined research and development efforts. Furthermore, Gerresheimer is well diversified geographically and by customer.