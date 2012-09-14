(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised its financial
strength and issuer credit ratings on Seoul Guarantee Insurance Co. (SGIC) to 'A' from 'A-',
reflecting its upgrade of the Republic of Korea (local currency:
AA-Stable/A-1+; foreign currency: A+/Stable/A-1+) (for more details, please
see "Republic of Korea Long-Term Ratings Raised To 'A+/AA-' On Assessment Of
Reduced Geopolitical Risks; Outlook Stable," published Sept. 14, 2012). The
outlook on the ratings on SGIC is stable.
Based on our criteria for rating government-related entities (see related
criteria below), we raised our issuer credit ratings on SGIC by one notch.
That is to reflect our expectation that SGIC has a moderately high likelihood
of receiving support from the Korean government, because it plays important
roles in Korea's financial system and it has a strong link with the government.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010
Credit And Surety Insurance Criteria: Interactive Rating Methodology, Oct. 18,
2004
Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009