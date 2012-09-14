(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Korea Student Aid
Foundation's (KoSAF), Korean Housing Finance Corporation's (KHFC) and Small
Business Corporation's (SBC) Long-term foreign currency ratings to 'AA-' from
'A+' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
comment.
The rating actions follow the upgrade of Korea's Long-term foreign-currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA-'/Stable from 'A+'/Positive (see 'Fitch
Upgrades Korea's Long-term foreign currency IDR to 'AA-'; Outlook Stable' dated
6 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
All three issuers' ratings are credit linked to the sovereign, reflecting their
quasi-governmental status and extremely high probability of support. Fitch uses
its public-sector entities (PSEs) rating criteria and applies a top-down
approach in its analysis of these issuers.
A further upgrade of Korea, together with its continued strong explicit and/or
implicit support together with tight management and control practices, could
would trigger an upgrade of these entities, as they are credit-linked to the
sovereign. A downgrade of Korea or changes that would lead to a dilution in
legal status, public control and/or evident weakening in linkage with the
government, including the importance of their public policy roles and budgeting
relationships would trigger a downgrade.
All three PSEs are established as not-for-profit, policy institution arms with a
duty to implement government policies and programmes in their designated
activity areas pursuant to their specifically drafted acts providing legal
framework. Their managements are appointed and controlled by the Korean
government. The entities operate under the aegis of ministries, administrations
or sponsors that are central government departments which decide on their
strategies, business plan and funding.
The rating actions are as follows:
KoSAF:
Long-term foreign currency rating: upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency rating: upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
KHFC:
Long-term foreign currency rating: upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency rating: upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
SBC:
Long-term foreign currency rating: upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency rating: upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
Long-term local currency rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured bond of USD400m (XS0262227613) upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'