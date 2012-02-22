(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 -

Overview

-- On June 30, 2011, German private nursing-care provider Marseille-Kliniken closed its fiscal year 2011 with fully adjusted leverage of 7.0x, in line with what we deem commensurate for the current rating.

-- Further progress has been reached in the first half of fiscal year 2012.

-- We are revising the outlook on Marseille-Kliniken to stable from negative and affirming the 'B' long-term corporate credit rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment of the company's liquidity profile as "adequate", as well as our opinion that it is on track to reach leverage of about 6.0x by the end of fiscal 2012.

Rating Action

On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Germany-based private nursing-care provider Marseille-Kliniken AG (Marseille) to stable from negative. At the same time, the 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on Marseille was affirmed.

Rationale

The revision of the outlook to stable from negative reflects Marseille's progress on deleveraging over the last 12 months, as well as the improvement of its liquidity profile to "adequate", following placement of its two-year bond in December 2011.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, Marseille's improved profitability--generated both by its significant cost-reduction programs from the past and satisfactory sales growth of 1.7% for the first six months of fiscal 2012--boosted the fully adjusted leverage ratio to 6.7x, on a last-12-months basis to Dec. 31, 2011, compared with 7.0x in fiscal 2011.

We continue to consider management's changed strategic focus on consolidating its business positions, coupled with a stringent cost-control program, to be supportive from a credit perspective.

The rating continues to reflect Marseille's highly leveraged financial profile, in our opinion, including high lease-adjusted debt levels, and our view that Marseille's corporate governance profile is still subpar, reflecting significant management turnover in the last couple of years and related-party transactions with the majority-owner family. The rating is supported by Marseille's good competitive position in highly fragmented markets, an ageing population, and the well predictable growth in future nursing-care needs. The market is, however, subject to regulation, public price setting, and reimbursement negotiations with public insurance funds.

Our base-case scenario assumes that by fiscal year-end 2012, sales will have increased by about 2.5%, following the more positive trend visible in the second quarter and improved nursing care utilization rates toward 90%, which is critical for reaching a satisfactory profitability.

Generally, we continue to believe that nursing home operators depend less on macroeconomic cyclicality, as occupancy rates follow the population's ageing and life style structures, which we believe to be generally supportive for Marseille. In our view, even a potentially harsher recessionary environment in Germany in 2012 would not pose a serious threat to our base-case revenue scenario. We thus believe that total fiscal 2012 EBITDA could significantly rise to about EUR20 million, up from about EUR14 million in the prior year. Based on this scenario, we expect EBITDA margins for fiscal 2012 and 2013 to rise to 10%-12%, from about 9% in fiscal 2011.

We also believe it is likely that free cash flows will be used for further deleveraging in future, although financial debt on Dec. 31, 2011, consisted of only EUR55 million. Thus, for fiscal 2012, we see fully rents-adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA of about 6.0x as being within reach, and therefore in line with what we deem commensurate for the rating.

A potential negative from a credit standpoint could be the board's financial policy, as management has recently mentioned it will resume dividend payment effective fiscal 2013. We generally view this with caution, as Marseille's present credit metrics do not yet reflect a sound anchoring in the current rating. However, it needs to be judged in the context of the sustainability and strength of the current operating upturn for Marseille, as well as the instrument's actual dimensioning.

In our base-case scenario, we assume fully rents-adjusted leverage of below 6.0x will be sustainable for fiscal 2013, including a careful initial dividend payment.

Liquidity

In our opinion, Marseille's liquidity profile is now "adequate", and thus significantly improved from its previous long-term "less-than-adequate" status. This improvement follows refinancing of the company's maturing EUR15 million one-year bond in December 2012 with a two-year maturity of the same denomination. Because this removed the bulk of the company's short-term maturities in fiscal 2012, total liquidity sources now cover needs by a factor of about 3.0x. Short-term financial debt of EUR4 million was fully covered by balance-sheet cash of EUR9 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, which marked the end of the first half of Marseille's fiscal 2012.

Further mitigants are the relatively low level of financial debt of only EUR57 million as of Dec. 31, 2011 (most of the adjusted debt is due to operating leases), as well as stable, predictable cash inflows, because most of the company's revenues are monthly reimbursements from public insurance funds and other public authorities.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects the company's "adequate" liquidity profile, as well as the improved operating conditions that make future deleveraging more likely. We continue to view fully rents-adjusted leverage of about 6.0x by the end of fiscal 2012 as commensurate with the rating.

We think Marseille should be able to reach these targets, with EBITDA approaching EUR20 million and sales growth of about 2%.

A negative rating action could follow if we considered that there was insufficient progress in reaching this level within the next six months.

A positive rating action, the chances for which we currently view as remote, could be possible if leverage and our assessment of the company's financial policy would result in adjusted sustainable leverage of less than 6.0x, as well as in consistent positive free cash flow generation.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Marseille-Kliniken AG

Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Negative/--