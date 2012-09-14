The eight-notch uplift from the SACP we factor into SNCBH's long-term corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of SNCBH's:

-- "Very important" role to the Belgian government, as the holding company of the Belgian national railway group (the SNCB group). SNCBH is the sole owner of SNCB (not rated); the owner of 93.61% of Infrabel (AA/Negative/A-1+), of which SNCBH holds 20% of the voting rights, less one vote; and one of Belgium's largest employers.

-- "Integral" link between SNCBH and the Belgian state, its sole owner. This is given the company's strong legal status as an autonomous public body, which prevents its bankruptcy and makes the Kingdom of Belgium ultimately responsible for the entities' obligations.

The SACP is underpinned by our view that SNCB will continue to benefit from significant ongoing state support in the medium term. This includes operating and capital subsidies from the Belgian state, as well as the availability of explicit state guarantees that can be used for new debt issuance, if requested. Other strengths relate to SNCB's dominant position in the rail passenger services market in Belgium, where passenger volumes have increased by 2.9%, on average, in 1995-2010, and Infrabel's monopoly on the country's rail infrastructure.

The SACP is constrained by SNCBH's high debt level and weak credit metrics. We anticipate that the group's profitability will improve in the near term, and that positive cash flows will be restored by the end of 2012. In our view, however, the group's profitability is likely to remain marginal, owing to its high cost base and the state's low-fare policy. We therefore expect debt to remain relatively high in the medium term.

Our analysis does not include SNCB Logistics, which is a private law subsidiary of the SNCB group. This is because we understand that since 2011 this subsidiary has been operated and financed on an independent basis, and that under EU competition rules it has no recourse to the rest of the SNCB group.

We understand that the Belgian government is currently considering changing the structure of the SNCB group. In our view, such a change could affect our ratings on SNCBH and Infrabel. We will evaluate this once we are clearer about the structure to be adopted, and when details of the effect of the change in structure on the issuers' assets, earnings, cash flow, and debt are available.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that the group's consolidated EBITDA will improve significantly in 2012, on the back of a return of SNCB's EBITDA to positive. This will be underpinned, in our view, by the cost-cutting plans that the SNCB group has been implementing since 2010. We anticipate that passenger volumes will remain resilient. This reflects our low macroeconomic forecast for Belgium and the eurozone and the group's strong track record throughout the 2007-2008 economic downturn. In our view, freight volumes will likely be more sensitive to the economic environment than passenger volumes.

Our base-case scenario does not incorporate any change in the scope of responsibilities or earnings of the SNCB group. This is because, while we understand that changes are currently being considered by the Belgian government, no decision has yet been made. We will incorporate such changes once sufficient detail becomes available.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We anticipate that the SNCB group will continue to post negative free operating cash flows this year. This reflects our forecasts that consolidated EBITDA will be too low to cover interest expenses and capital expenditure (capex). We understand that while the SNCB group will continue to receive significant capex subsidies, it will also need to fund about EUR140 million of capex itself. In addition, the group will pre-finance about EUR415 million of projects, which will then be serviced by third parties under back-to-back contracts. Our base-case scenario assumes that, as in previous years, no dividends are paid by the SNCB group to the Belgian state.

We forecast that Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt (which excludes from debt surplus cash and debt serviced by third-parties and includes debt-like obligations arising from postretirement benefits) at year-end 2012 will remain broadly similar to in 2011. This is, however, largely dependent on the performance of SNCB, which has been the main driver behind increases in debt in 2009 and 2010. If a double-dip recession were to materialize in Europe (and we currently believe there is a 40% probability) cash flows could be pressured.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-1'. We assess SNCBH's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We estimate that sources of liquidity for the 12 months to June 30, 2013, will cover uses of liquidity by about 1.2x.

We estimate that liquidity sources over the period will primarily include unrestricted cash and equivalents of about EUR310 million as of June 30, 2012, as well as marketable securities of about EUR705 million. SNCBH also benefits from about EUR100 million available under committed credit lines with no expiry date, and EUR44 million under noncommitted credit lines with no expiry date. These credit lines do not include any material adverse change clauses or any financial covenants that could trigger debt acceleration. Given the ability of the lender to terminate those agreements within a year, we do not include these facilities in our liquidity calculations. SNCBH also benefits from about EUR4 billion of underwriting under its STEP-compliant CP program. However, as these commitments are short term, we do not include them in our liquidity calculations.

Liquidity needs over the period will mainly comprise:

-- Debt maturities of about EUR370 million.

-- Operating cash flow needs, which we estimate will be around EUR240 million.

-- Capex not funded by public subsidies, and prefinancing of about EUR260 million. As in previous years, we understand that other capital spending will be fully covered by timely capital subsidies. We have assumed in our base-case operating scenario that any reduction in capital subsidies would be matched by a commensurate reduction in capex. Where prefinancing of a specific investment is required, we anticipate that the associated debt service will be covered by back-to-back contracts with the state. We understand that, in 2013, operating and capital subsidies will be reduced by EUR90 million.

We understand that, for a fee, SNCBH can request a state guarantee for new debt issuance up to an authorized limit of EUR1.37 billion.

The negative outlook reflects our view that we may lower the rating if SNCB group's cost-cutting and restructuring plans do not resolve the financial difficulties at SNCB by the end of 2012. At the current rating level, we anticipate that the group will have positive operating cash flows in 2012. We also anticipate that the combined cash flows of SNCBH and SNCB will be positive. Failure to return to positive operating cash flows by the end of 2012 could put pressure on the ratings.

The ratings could also come under pressure if liquidity does not remain "adequate," or if group debt rises above what we currently anticipate. A reduction of the level of subsidies provided by Belgium, which support both ongoing operations and new investment, or the signing of new management contracts that are less favorable to the group's companies than in the past, could also lead to a downgrade.

If we were to lower the sovereign rating on Belgium by more than one notch, this could also lead us to downgrade SNCBH, as would a reassessment of our expectation of the "extremely high" likelihood that the Belgian state would provide extraordinary support to SNCBH if needed. Adverse changes in the national or European regulatory framework, or in SNCBH's statutory framework or group structure, could lead us to reevaluate the likely support from the Belgian state, and may result in a multi-notch downgrade of SNCBH.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the combined cash flows of SNCH and SNCB return to positive levels in 2012 and if debt stabilizes.

