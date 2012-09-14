(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abu Dhabi's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Abu Dhabi's Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1+'. The UAE Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA+'.
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the continued strength of Abu Dhabi's
sovereign balance sheet. This is estimated to be the second strongest amongst
rated sovereigns measured by sovereign net foreign assets (SNFA), and conveys
exceptional fiscal flexibility. Foreign assets are estimated to have risen again
in 2011, despite a dip in investment returns, as the general government budget
moved further into surplus, despite a substantial spending increase.
Foreign assets held in Abu Dhabi's main sovereign wealth fund (ADIA) are
estimated by Fitch to be around USD300bn. This is at the low end of the range of
independent estimates and compares with just USD3bn of direct sovereign external
debt after the maturing of a USD1bn eurobond earlier this year. SNFA of an
estimated 131% of GDP at end-2011 are second only to Kuwait's ('AA'/Stable). On
current oil price assumptions (USD110pb in 2012, falling to USD100pb in
2013-2014) gross assets are forecast to continue rising, despite a projected
weakening in the overall fiscal surplus, assuming investment returns are
positive. ADIA's average return in the 20 years to 2011 dropped slightly to 6.9%
from 7.6% in the 20 years to 2010.
The agency estimates the overall fiscal surplus, including ADNOC dividends and
ADIA investment income, improved sharply in 2011 despite an almost one-third
rise in expenditure and net lending. This follows a deficit in 2009 - only the
fourth in 30 years - when fiscal policy was determinedly countercyclical and
exceptional assistance was provided to Abu Dhabi (AD) state-owned enterprises
(SOEs), banks and other government related enterprises (GREs) as well as to
Dubai.
The resumption of spending growth in 2011 after virtually no increase in 2010
followed the go-ahead given to key projects after completion of a comprehensive
review. Exceptional support for private construction firm Aldar accounted for
one quarter of the total spending increase, similar to the increase in support
for SOEs. Current spending (excluding transfers to the UAE government) rose by
over 20%.
Ongoing budget support to SOEs, including Mubadala, IPIC and TDIC (all aligned
with the sovereign rating by Fitch) averaged over 10% of GDP in 2009-2011. Ad
hoc and ongoing support for AD public and private enterprises demonstrates the
potential cost of contingent liabilities. However, AD's ability to provide such
support without so far seriously denting its balance sheet also emphasises its
considerable fiscal flexibility. There is a risk that AD will have to dedicate
more resources to meeting contingent liabilities, but Fitch considers the amount
that will crystallise is still small compared with sovereign resources.
A shock similar to 2008-9 - a sharp oil price fall coinciding with weak
investment returns that causes revenues to fall and spending to increase -
remains the main threat to the rating. Sustained double-digit growth in
spending, well above Fitch's expectations, could see budget deficits recur more
frequently and would leave the sovereign credit profile more exposed to this
kind of shock and thus could exert downwards pressure on the ratings.
However, spending in 2012 is budgeted to rise only slowly as one off items drop
back, although development spending will see another large increase. On this
basis, and assuming spending remains at current high levels (40% of GDP) in
2013-2014, the breakeven oil price will rise to USD70pb over the forecast
period, from USD60pb last year. With public spending a key driver of the non-oil
economy, non-oil real GDP growth will likely slow from the 5% average estimated
for 2009-2011.
AD's overall balance sheet, taking into account both public and private sector
external debt, remains stronger than 'AA'/'AAA' medians but is weaker than some
'AA' peer countries and weaker as a percentage of GDP than before the 2009
crisis. However, SOE/GREs also have external assets which Fitch's analysis
cannot take into account in the absence of a comprehensive balance sheet for
"Abu Dhabi Inc."
AD has the second-highest per capita income of any rated sovereign, founded on a
high per capita hydrocarbons endowment. However, human development and business
environment indicators (albeit for UAE as a whole) are generally weaker than
'AA' medians. Political stability is high and UAE has seen no significant
contagion from 'Arab Spring' protests in the region. However, checks and
balances on executive power and governance are weaker than for typical 'AA'
sovereigns.
Financial and oil wealth offset weaknesses such as high economic and fiscal
dependence on oil, limited transparency and weak data provision compared with
most other 'AA'-rated sovereigns. Although transparency regarding external debt
and the quality of economic statistics is improving, greater clarity on the
level of foreign assets would be a necessary condition for any positive rating
action.
The biggest downside risk to the ratings, other than balance sheet
deterioration, would be a major geopolitical event. This year's inauguration of
the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline has helped mitigate geopolitical risk somewhat.
It will allow up to 70% of oil exports to bypass the Straits of Hormuz, giving
AD a strategic advantage compared to some of its oil exporting neighbours in the
event that regional hostilities led to the straits' closure.
