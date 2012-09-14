(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its credit
ratings on the following three Korean public-sector financial institutions: Industrial Bank of
Korea (A/Stable/A-1); NongHyup Bank (A/Stable/A-1); and Suhyup Bank
(A-/Stable/--). The outlooks on the ratings are stable.
The affirmations follow the upgrade earlier today of the sovereign credit
ratings on the Republic of Korea (local currency:AA-Stable/A-1+; foreign
currency:A+/Stable/A-1+) (see "Republic of Korea Long-Term Ratings Raised To
'A+/AA-' On Assessment Of Reduced Geopolitical Risks; Outlook Stable").
The affirmations reflect our expectation of very high likely support for the
entities from the Korea government, arising from their very important roles to
and very strong link with the government. In our view, the current ratings
adequately factor the strengthened support from the government in line with
our government-related entities criteria.
