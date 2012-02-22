(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned preliminary ratings in VCL 15's class A and B notes.

-- VCL 15 is VW Leasing's 20th German auto-lease transaction (counting VCL Master, Compartment 1 and 2 as one transaction) and the fifth using the Luxembourg-based VCL Multi-Compartment SPE.

-- VCL 15's notes are backed by a static portfolio of auto lease receivables, which VW Leasing originated to German, mostly small commercial customers.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned credit ratings to the EUR718.5 million asset-backed floating-rate notes that VCL Multi-Compartment S.A. is expected to issue, acting for and on behalf of its Compartment VCL 15 (VCL 15) (see list below).

This is Volkswagen Leasing GmbH's (VW Leasing) 20th German auto-lease transaction (counting VCL Master S.A., Compartment 1 and 2 as one transaction) and the fifth using the Luxembourg-based special-purpose entity (SPE), VCL Multi-Compartment. All of the securitized receivables have previously been refinanced through the existing warehousing facility, VCL Master S.A., Compartment 1.

VCL 15's notes are backed by a portfolio of auto lease receivables, which Volkswagen Leasing GmbH (VW Leasing) originated to mostly small commercial customers ("Kleingewerbetreibende"; a type of sole traders) in the ordinary course of its business.

The transaction is static (i.e., it has no replenishment period) and the notes will start to amortize immediately after closing. Amortization will begin sequentially, but will switch to pro rata after further overcollateralization has built up, assuming no performance triggers have been breached.

The rated notes will be credit enhanced through a combination of subordination, overcollateralization, and a cash reserve. The transaction does not have any excess spread, or a principal-deficiency ledger mechanism. A fixed-to-floating interest rate swap agreement with a counterparty rated at least 'A' will mitigate the risk of potential interest rate mismatches between the fixed-rate assets and floating-rate liabilities. To mitigate commingling and tax risks, the seller will pledge additional assets to the issuer, corresponding with the residual values of the vehicles associated with the lease contracts.

Compared with its predecessor, VCL Multi-Compartment S.A., Compartment VCL 14, this transaction provides 0.5% and 0.3% less credit enhancement for the class A and B notes, respectively.