(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Kazkommertsbank (JSC) ------------------------- 14-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/B Country: Kazakhstan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 486668

Mult. CUSIP6: 48668A

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Dec-2011 B+/B B+/B

11-Jun-2009 B/C B/C

06-May-2009 B+/B B+/B

16-Feb-2009 BB-/B BB-/B

11-Dec-2007 BB/B BB/B

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B+/Negative/B

SACP b-

Anchor bb-

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Moderate (-1)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +2

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strong market shares in lending and deposits.

-- High systemic importance.

-- Access to state funding.

Weaknesses:

-- High sector concentrations.

-- High single-name concentrations.

-- High level of long-term problem loans.

-- Low provisioning levels.

-- Low capacity to absorb possible losses.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Kazakhstan-based Kazkommertsbank (KKB) is negative, reflecting the possibility of a downgrade if the bank's financial profile fails to improve in the next 12-24 months.

In particular, we could lower the ratings on the bank if KKB's asset quality deteriorates further and provisioning levels do not improve. We could also downgrade the bank if pressure on capital intensifies, such that the projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio declines below 5%. This could occur if earnings generation remains weak or if the proportion of risky exposure such as investments in real estate and construction in the asset mix increases.