BRIEF-GameMine raises $20 mln in series A funding to grow game developer network
* Mobile game publishing service GameMine raises $20 million in series a funding to grow game developer network
Sept 14 Hermes Sterling Liquidity Fund
* Moody's assigns Aaa-mf rating to Hermes Sterling Liquidity Fund
* Mobile game publishing service GameMine raises $20 million in series a funding to grow game developer network
LONDON, June 5 Royal Bank of Scotland is set to face a trial it had hoped to avert over its 2008 share sale, as the last group of holdout investors in the case secured the funds they need to proceed to trial, a source involved in the claim said on Monday.