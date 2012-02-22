Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Afren plc's proposed notes an expected foreign currency senior unsecured rating of 'B(exp)', in line with Afren's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B'/Negative. The recovery rating is 'RR4'.

The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming materially to information already received and details regarding the amount, coupon rate and maturity.

Fitch's expected senior unsecured rating assigned to the notes is based on the agency's assessment of possible limitations realising collateral granted for the benefit of the noteholders. Fitch's view of recovery upon default is reflected in the 'RR4' recovery rating.

The notes will benefit from a change of control clause and financial covenants, including the limitation on dividends distribution of 50% of net income and a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 2.25x. The net proceeds of the notes are expected to be used to repay the BNPP/VTB facility and for general corporate purposes.

The ratings reflect Afren's relatively small scale of operations with its production and reserve size comparable to those of South Oil ('B'/Stable) in Kazakhstan and Energy XXI (Bermuda) Limited ('B'/Stable) in the US. The ratings also take into account a certain degree of execution risk and political risk inherent in Afren's operations.

Afren is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Originally focussed on Africa, Afren recently acquired interests in two oil fields in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.