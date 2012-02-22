(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Canton of Zurich's (Zurich) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'AAA' and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable.

Zurich's 'AAA' ratings reflect its high degree of autonomy, in line with all Switzerland's cantons, its wealthy and dynamic economy and its long track record of sound financial performance and flexibility. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the canton's rating level - despite a weaker envisaged budgetary performance for 2012 and a likely increase of debt - remains well in line with 'AAA' rated peers.