Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has released a podcast discussing the
credit stories on Carrefour ('BBB+'/ Negative Outlook) and Tesco ('A-'/
Stable Outlook), as well as the broader issues facing the European food retail sector
in 2012.
The discussion features Pablo Mazzini, Senior Director, and Johnny Da Silva,
Director, in Fitch's Corporate Finance Group, and details the key business and
financial factors impacting on both Carrefour and Tesco's ratings and their
diverging credit stories.
Fitch also discusses the implications of these key trends for the companies'
respective upcoming rating reviews. This preview is offered as an aid to
transparency - the timing of committees is subject to a variety of influences,
and commentary on individual issuer ratings is forward-looking and subject to
the deliberations of individual committees.
The podcast was recorded on Monday 20 February and is now available without
registration at:
An accompanying transcript of the podcast, "Carrefour vs. Tesco Podcast:
Transcript - Diverging Credit Stories and Effect on Upcoming Rating Reviews" is
also available at www.fitchratings.com
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Carrefour vs. Tesco Podcast: Transcript