MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 11
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 -
Summary analysis -- Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank 22-Feb-2012
B.A. (Rabobank Nederland)
CREDIT RATING: AA/Negative/A-1+ Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: National
commercial banks
Mult. CUSIP6: 216847
Mult. CUSIP6: 21685W
Mult. CUSIP6: 21686C
Mult. CUSIP6: 749770
Mult. CUSIP6: 74977A
Mult. CUSIP6: 74977B
Mult. CUSIP6: 74977C
Mult. CUSIP6: 74977E
Mult. CUSIP6: 74977R
Mult. CUSIP6: 74977S
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Nov-2011 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
15-Nov-1994 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating AA/Negative/A-1+
SACP aa-
Anchor a-
Business Position Very Strong (+2)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Strong (+1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +1
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Market-leading franchise in The Netherlands.
-- Steady, long-term capital generation through earnings.
-- Relatively cautious management culture and strategy.
-- Strengthened funding and liquidity profiles.
Weaknesses:
-- Relatively elevated impairment charges on certain loan portfolios, particularly in Ireland.
-- Mutual status constrains ability to raise capital, if required.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland) is negative, in line with that on the State of The Netherlands (unsolicited ratings AAA/Negative/A-1+). Under our criteria, with all other factors remaining the same, we would remove the one notch of government support currently factored into the long-term counterparty credit rating on Rabobank Nederland if we lowered the long-term unsolicited rating on The Netherlands by one notch (for further details, see table 22 in "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 9, 2011).
In addition to a sovereign downgrade, we could also lower the long-term rating on Rabobank Nederland if impairment losses were to increase materially in the weaker economic environment. We do not expect a significant merger or acquisition, but such a transaction could also dilute Rabobank Nederland's creditworthiness, in our view. We would likely revise the outlook on Rabobank Nederland to stable if we revised the outlook on The Netherlands to stable.
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Former Brazil defender Roberto Carlos hit out at allegations he took illegal stimulants as "lies" on Saturday and vowed judicial action against the German TV network that made them.