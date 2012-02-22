(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Dhipaya Insurance has significant risk exposure to flood-affected areas in Thailand, especially in the flood-covered industrial all-risk line of business.

-- Loss estimates are still evolving but the loss exposure would weaken the credit profile of Dhipaya Insurance if they are significantly larger than expected or exceed the company's reinsurance protection.

-- We are keeping the ratings on Dhipaya Insurance on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rating Action

On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services kept its 'A-' local currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength rating on Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also kept the 'axAA' ASEAN scale rating on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale

The CreditWatch status reflects our view that Dhipaya Insurance's earnings and capital positions would weaken if the estimated losses from recent severe flooding in Thailand exceed the current protection from its reinsurance cover. Dhipaya Insurance has significant exposure to the industrial all-risk and fire classes of business; industrial all-risk insurance policies have flood coverage while only some fire policies include flood coverage. We expect the company to incur a material proportion of the mounting losses, and this could affect its earnings and capital position. We do not expect the full extent of the losses to be known until at least the second quarter of this year.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch status over the next three months after we have more clarity on the losses. We could lower the rating by one notch or more, depending on the severity of the loss to Dhipaya Insurance's reinsurance program and capital base.