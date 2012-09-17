(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 17 - Fitch Solutions is pleased to announce that Morningstar, Inc., a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, now offers Fitch Credit Ratings Data within its bespoke suite of website tools and data feed solutions that help its institutional clients conduct credit risk analysis and meet regulatory reporting standards

Fitch's Credit Rating Data covers all of the agency's rated global sectors, issuers and securities and includes credit ratings, watches and outlooks, as well as up to 35 years of historical rating actions spanning 9,800 issuers and 1.1 million issues. The Credit Ratings Data will be available to Morningstar's bespoke solutions clients worldwide.

Morningstar provides in-depth information on more than 385,000 investment offerings along with independent fund and equity analysis produced by its team of approximately 260 analysts worldwide. The Credit Ratings Data will be available within Morningstar's bespoke solutions for financial institutions, further supporting Morningstar's Solvency II reporting solutions.

"Our commitment over the last 25 years has been to deliver world-class investment research. With many companies now facing new capital rules and requirements, such as Solvency II for insurers, the addition of the Fitch credit ratings data will further assist Morningstar clients in assessing the credit quality of their investment portfolio holdings, as well as counterparty risk," said Kunal Kapoor, president of the data division for Morningstar.

"Given Morningstar's industry standing and global reach, today's announcement again highlights Fitch Solutions' position as a leading vendor of credit risk and research products," said Ian Rothery, Fitch Solutions' global head of strategic partnerships.