(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 17 - In two new reports, Fitch Ratings says that convertible bonds (CB) have become an
appealing, more mainstream asset class which can provide attractive risk-adjusted returns but
are subject to investment and technical risks that fund investors need to be aware of. The
agency highlights those areas that fund selectors need to focus on when conducting due
diligence.
Global convertible funds have returned an annualised 9.5% over the past three
years, approximately the same return as global equity but with 50% of the
volatility based on Lipper data. However, over the past three years, CB funds
have captured more of the market downside and less of the market upside than
expected, according to Fitch's research, which may point to greater credit
sensitivity, notably in high yield. The asymmetric return profile, or CB funds'
ability to capture equity upside and protect against equity price falls, claimed
by the industry is overstated for certain funds, Fitch has found.
Lower CB issuance has led to a stagnating market, while long-only "buy-and-hold"
institutional investors have generally replaced hedge funds as convertible bond
holders since the collapse of Lehman. This has resulted in less liquidity and
more mispricing on certain segments of the market.
"Fund investors need to focus on four areas when selecting and monitoring a CB
fund: yield, convexity (ability to generate asymmetric returns) and overall risk
profile; management of liquidity and supply constraints; management of market
sensitivities and the ability to draw on multiple resources and inputs," says
Manuel Arrive, Senior Director in Fitch's Fund and Asset Manager rating group.
A reduction in the amount of CBs available for investment, currently around
EUR400bn globally, resulting from lower issuance is becoming a concern,
particularly in Europe. Capacity and concentration are two risks that investors
need to be aware of in this context.
Yield and convexity are two characteristics of CB that make them attractive in
the current market and that asset managers focus on in their bottom up analysis.
In Fitch's opinion, yield analysis relative to credit quality requires strong
credit skills, notably as high yield, unrated and small caps names are growing
in importance in the CB universe. Maintaining convexity also requires discipline
in portfolio selection. While bottom-up analysis is the essence of CB investing,
in Fitch's opinion, certain funds could gain from a more tactical, dynamic
management of delta with a short-term investment horizon.
Global CB funds have seen net inflows of over EUR2bn year to date, offsetting
outflows from European funds (over EUR600M). Overall, convertible bond fund AUM
has stabilised above pre-Lehman levels at EUR55bn.
