(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 17 - Fitch Ratings says that the Italian insurance sector's rating outlook remains
negative, indicating that most Italian life insurer ratings could be downgraded over the next
12-24 months. Fitch's outlook factors in the expectation that the eurozone debt crisis, despite
showing signs of stabilisation, will continue to exert negative pressure on Italian insurers'
ratings in the short to medium term.
The Italian insurance industry is highly exposed to the eurozone debt crisis
through its significant holdings of Italian sovereign debt. Italian insurers
hold EUR230bn of government bonds in their investment portfolios and another
EUR90bn of corporate bonds, most of them from banks, according to the latest
estimates released by ANIA (the association of insurance companies). Fitch rates
Italy at 'A-'/Negative.
While this large exposure is explained by the need to minimise the risk of
lapses by investing in Italian bonds yielding more than the average guaranteed
return, Fitch believes that a prolonged period of wide credit spreads on Italian
sovereign debt and a volatile equity market could threaten insurers' capital
adequacy.
In 2011 and 2012 the Italian insurance regulator introduced forms of forbearance
to shelter insurers' solvency margins from investment market volatility. These
forms of regulatory intervention proved key for insurers to maintain acceptable
levels of regulatory capital.
Italian life insurers are generally exposed to credit and interest rate risks
through their traditional with-profits business, known as segregated accounts
(gestioni separate). The income yield on assets is currently sufficient to cover
the guaranteed returns on these policies, which have to be met annually . In
addition, most new guarantees apply only at maturity, rather than accruing
year-by-year, allowing companies greater flexibility in dealing with low
investment returns. However, the risk remains that the credit default experience
could be greater than expected.
Life growth is likely to remain subdued in 2012 and most of 2013, as the adverse
macroeconomic environment and austerity measures constrain households' available
income. Life profitability continues to be affected by the persistent market
volatility, wide credit spreads and low swap rates. Nonetheless, in comparison
with 2011, Fitch anticipates that embedded-value losses on participating
products could turn into small profits in 2012 due to narrower credit spreads.
Life insurers suffered from higher lapses in 2011 (in particular Q411), as
customers surrendered their policies to invest in high-yielding government debt.
Although this trend has stabilised in 2012, the risk remains that lapses could
increase in times of depressed asset values, triggering sales-at-loss actions to
satisfy any cash call in the event of higher surrender rates. While insurers are
generally able to impose surrender charges to mitigate this risk, some
generations of products have guaranteed surrender values which have to be
satisfied in the case of early redemption.
Trading conditions in the non-life segment have improved significantly since the
insurance market recorded underwriting losses in 2009 and 2010. The recovery in
profitability has been largely driven by better risk selection and strong
pricing actions, in particular in the dominant motor business. The insurance
market now underwrites profitable business on an accident-year basis, although
some legacy issues related to prior years' reserves in liability lines persist
for some insurers. Nonetheless, Fitch believes that growth will continue to be
sluggish in 2012 and 2013, due to the fact that premium rates are flattening out
in motor third-party liability and premium levels for other motor products have
dropped as households reduce cover and new car sales languish.
In addition, pricing in non-motor (particularly commercial) lines is under
pressure due to tough competition, and low disposable income and net borrowings
among households.
As part of its forthcoming series of insurance roadshows, Fitch will visit Milan
on 20 November 2012. Fitch analysts will give presentations on the Italian
insurance market, the global reinsurance market and the impact of the eurozone
crisis on insurers.