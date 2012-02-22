(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Axis Bank Limited's (ABL) Long-Term (LT) Foreign Currency (FC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the bank's other outstanding ratings.

The ratings affirmation reflects ABL's strong franchise (eighth-largest bank in India), good asset quality (gross non-performing loans for the first nine months of the financial year ending March 2012 (9M12): 1.1%) and sound profitability (return on assets: 1.6% in 9M12). The bank has a leading position in certain niches (e.g. debt syndication and underwriting) leading to a high fee income. While the high growth has negatively impacted the bank's capitalisation (compared with other large private sector banks in India) and funding, they are likely to improve with the expected moderation in loan growth.

The following ratings of ABL have been affirmed:

- LT FC IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term FC IDR: 'F3'

- Viability Rating: 'bbb-'

- Support Rating: '3'

- Support Rating Floor: 'BB+'

- FC senior debt: 'BBB-'

- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch AAA(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR57bn subordinated lower tier 2 debt programme: 'Fitch AAA(ind)'

- INR6.53bn subordinated upper tier 2 debt programme: 'Fitch AA+(ind)'

- INR2.14bn perpetual tier 1 debt programme: 'Fitch AA+(ind)'

In addition, ABL's following instrument ratings have been affirmed and withdrawn as the previously envisaged debt issuances did not take place:

- FC subordinated lower tier II: 'BB+'

- FC upper tier II bonds: 'BB-'

Fitch has also maintained ABL's FC perpetual tier 1 bonds, rated at 'BB-', on Rating Watch Negative and simultaneously withdrawn the rating.

Axis Bank is the third-largest private sector bank in India with over 1,400 branches.