Rating Action

On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Luxembourg-based Commerzbank International S.A. (CISAL). We subsequently withdrew the ratings at the bank's request. The outlook was negative at the point of withdrawal. There were no issue ratings on CISAL outstanding at the time the ratings were withdrawn.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our unchanged designation of CISAL as a core subsidiary of Commerzbank AG (A/Negative/A-1) in line with our group methodology. The core status reflects our view of CISAL's close relationship with and integration into Commerzbank AG's operations as it exclusively covers Commerzbank AG's wealth management business as a center of competence since 2010, and is 100% owned by Commerzbank AG. In accordance with our rating methodology for banks we had not assigned a stand-alone credit profile to CISAL, because of its core group status to Commerzbank AG.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Ratings Withdrawn

To To From

Commerzbank International S.A.

Counterparty Credit Rating NR A/Negative/A-1 A/Negative/A-1

Certificate Of Deposit NR A/A-1 A/A-1