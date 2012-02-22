BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 -
Ratings -- Commerzbank International S.A. 22-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Feb-2012 NR/NR NR/NR
22-Mar-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.