Feb 22 -

Summary analysis -- Allianz PLC 22-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Ireland

Local currency BBB+/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Apr-2011 BBB+/-- --/--

03-Feb-2011 A-/-- --/--

30-Sep-2008 A/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Dublin-based non-life insurer Allianz PLC (Allianz Ireland) reflect the company's strategic importance to the Allianz group (Allianz; main operating entities are rated AA/Negative/--) through strategic and operational integration. The ratings also reflect a strong local position in Ireland and good operating performance. These factors are partially offset by the shrinking and highly competitive operating environment and Allianz policy of concentrating surplus capital at group level.

The ratings on Allianz Ireland benefit from two notches of support owing to its strategic importance to Allianz. The company also maintains a close technical and operational relationship with other group companies. On the other hand, Allianz Ireland remains a small operation within Allianz in terms of size, accounting for less than 1% of the consolidated capital of the group.

Allianz Ireland is the third-largest domestic non-life insurer in Ireland by gross premium written (GPW), within a tightly bunched set of competitors. It benefits from a diversified book of business, relative to peers, which includes personal lines, exposure to SME and large ticket commercial risks, and a leading position in religious and educational business through its historic links and minority shareholders' connections.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views the Irish economic and operating environments as challenging and a weakness for the ratings. Although Allianz Ireland was able to increase its premium rates on some lines in previous years, the Irish non-life market as a whole remains price sensitive and competitive.

Allianz group management manages subsidiary capital to a level equating to our proprietary model's 'BBB' score, surplus capital above this level in 2009-2011 having been paid up to Allianz Ireland's parents through dividends and loans. This strategy limits the potential for capital growth within Allianz Ireland and hence is a negative factor in our stand-alone assessment of the company.

Outlook

We consider that the sovereign rating forms an effective "cap" on the ratings on Allianz Ireland and other Irish insurers that operate predominantly in the local economy.

In January 2012, we assigned a negative outlook to the long-term rating on the Republic of Ireland. As a result, we assigned a negative outlook to Allianz Ireland. We consider that the rating on Allianz Ireland will move in tandem with that on the Republic of Ireland for the immediate future.

With the rating of the sovereign and that on Allianz Ireland currently at the same level, we do not consider an upgrade of Allianz Ireland a likely scenario at present. Equally, as the sovereign rating caps the rating on Allianz Ireland at two notches below the rating which it would otherwise enjoy, we consider a downgrade on a stand-alone basis unlikely.