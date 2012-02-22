(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to the class A notes in FCT TitriSocram Compartment TitriSocram 2012-1.

-- This is the seventh transaction backed by receivables originated and serviced by Socram Banque, which is the fourth-largest specialized auto loans lender in France.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating to FCT TitriSocram Compartment TitriSocram 2012-1's class A notes of the EUR460 million asset-backed notes issued by a segregated compartment of the French Fonds Commun de Titrisation (FCT) TitriSocram (see list below).

This is the seventh transaction backed by receivables originated and serviced by Socram Banque (A-/Stable/A-2). The purpose of the transaction is to securitize a portfolio of vehicle loan receivables (cars, motorbikes, and recreational vehicles) granted to private individuals domiciled in France and in French overseas departments. The transaction includes a one-year revolving period, during which we expect the compartment to purchase additional receivables from Socram Banque on an ongoing basis.

Our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes reflects our assessment of the credit and cash flow characteristics of the underlying asset pool, as well as our analysis of the counterparty and operational risks of the transaction. Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to the class A notes is sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks to a 'AAA' rating level.

Additionally, we consider that the transaction documents adequately mitigate the counterparty risk from the swap provider to a 'AAA' rating level, in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update," published on Jan. 13, 2011).

The originator is Socram Banque, a financial company specialized in granting vehicle loans to the member clients of its nine domestic mutual insurer shareholders. Socram Banque is the fourth-largest auto loans lender in France.

RATINGS LIST

FCT TitriSocram Compartment TitriSocram 2012-1

EUR460 Million Asset-Backed Notes

Class Rating Amount

(mil. EUR)

A AAA (sf) 407.000

B NR 53.000

Residual units NR 0.002

NR--Not rated.