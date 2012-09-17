(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 17 -
Ratings -- Korea Midland Power Co. Ltd. --------------------------- 17-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic
Of
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 50064N
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Sep-2012 A+/-- A+/--
11-Dec-2008 A/-- A/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$200 mil 5.50% global bnds due 03/14/2016 A+ 17-Sep-2012
US$300 mil 5.375% Euro bnds due 02/11/2013 A+ 17-Sep-2012