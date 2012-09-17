(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Korea Expressway Corp. --------------------------------- 17-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic
Of
Primary SIC: Highway and
street
construction
Mult. CUSIP6: 50064L
Mult. CUSIP6: 50065J
Mult. CUSIP6: 50065K
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Sep-2012 A+/-- A+/--
12-Nov-2009 A+/-- A/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$500 mil 4.90% bnds due 07/01/2013 A+ 17-Sep-2012
US$500 mil 4.875% global bnds due 04/07/2014 A+ 17-Sep-2012
US$500 mil 5.125% global bnds due 05/20/2015 A+ 17-Sep-2012
EUR400 mil 4.375% nts due 09/27/2016 A+ 17-Sep-2012
EUR42 mil 4.375% sr nts due 09/27/2016 A+ 17-Sep-2012
(bnd ins: MBIA Insurance Corp.)
US$700 mil 4.50% med-term nts ser 2 due
03/23/2015 A+ 17-Sep-2012
US$30 mil 4.875% bnds due 04/07/2014 A+ 17-Sep-2012
(bnd ins: MBIA Insurance Corp.)
EUR42 mil 4.375% med-term nts due 09/27/2016 A+ 17-Sep-2012
(bnd ins: MBIA Insurance Corp.)
US$3.5 bil med-term note Prog 10/07/2009: sr
unsecd A+ 17-Sep-2012
HKD452 mil 4.00% med-term nts ser 7 due
03/02/2022 A+ 17-Sep-2012