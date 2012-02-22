BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 -
Ratings -- Singapore Post Ltd. - 22-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/NR Country: Singapore
Primary SIC: Courier services,
except by air
Mult. CUSIP6: 82929N
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Dec-2004 AA-/NR AA-/NR
31-Mar-2003 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
SGD300 mil 3.13% Fixed/Semi-Annual bnds due
04/11/2013 AA- 20-Dec-2004
SGD200 mil 3.5% Fixed nts due 03/30/2020 AA- 22-Mar-2010
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.