Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned SB Capital S.A.'s CHF325m issue of senior Eurobonds a Long-term rating of 'BBB'.

The issue has a maturity date of 14 September 2015 and a coupon rate of 3.1%. The notes are being used to finance senior unsecured loans to Sberbank of Russia (Sberbank, 'BBB'/Stable/'F3'/'bbb'). The notes have been issued under Sberbank's USD10bn (or its equivalent in other currencies at the date of issue) loan participation notes programme, which Fitch rates at Long-term 'BBB' and Short-term 'F3'.

Sberbank's obligations under the notes rank equally with the claims of other senior unsecured creditors, except the claims of retail depositors. Under Russian law, the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. At end-January 2012, retail deposits accounted for 60% of Sberbank's total liabilities, according to the bank's accounts prepared under Russian Accounting Standards.

Sberbank is Russia's largest bank by assets and equity and the state currently owns 60% of its ordinary shares.