-- We have carried out a credit and cash flow analysis under our recently published U.K. RMBS criteria.

-- We have lowered our ratings on the class B1a, C1a, C1c, D1a, D1c, and E1c notes as a result of the application of our new U.K. RMBS criteria.

-- Following our downgrade of the currency swap provider and the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria, we have lowered our ratings on the class A3a, A3c, M1a, and M1c notes.

-- Eurosail 2006-4NP is backed by nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages originated by GMAC Residential Funding Co., Preferred Mortgages, and Southern Pacific Mortgage.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on all classes of Eurosail 2006-4NP PLC's notes. At the same time, we have kept on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A3a, A3c, M1a, and M1c notes, and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all other classes of notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received (dated December 2011). Our analysis reflects our recently published U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011). In addition, we have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria, given the recent downgrades of the transaction counterparties (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed our ratings on all classes of notes in this transaction on CreditWatch negative due to our recently updated U.K. RMBS criteria (see "Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update").

In our opinion, the collateral pool has exhibited relatively stable performance over the past year. However, as we have seen an increase in 90-120 day arrears to 2.75% from 2.56%, we have projected arrears in our analysis. We have seen an increase in unemployment rates since the previous year and, in our opinion, 2012 is going to be a challenging year for U.K. borrowers.

Credit enhancement continues to increase due to the deleveraging of the transaction. In addition, the reserve fund is fully funded and has not amortized. The transaction is currently paying pro rata as the 90+ day arrears bucket is below the trigger threshold for the transaction and the liquidity facility has been drawn to cash.

After applying our updated U.K. RMBS criteria, our credit analysis results show an increase in the weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) for all rating levels except for 'AAA', and an increase in the weighted-average loss severity (WALS) for each rating level due to the application of our market value decline assumptions. The combined result is an increase in the required credit coverage for each rating level.

Following our application of our recently updated U.K. RMBS criteria, we have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B1a, C1a, C1c, D1a, D1c, and E1c notes.

We have also lowered to 'AA- (sf)' our ratings on the class A3a, A3c, M1a, and M1c notes and placed them on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons. These rating actions follow our Nov. 29, 2011 lowering of our long-term counterparty rating on the currency swap provider, Barclays Bank PLC, to 'A+' from 'AA-' (see "Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' From 'AA-/A-1+' On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable"). When we apply our 2010 counterparty criteria, they cap the highest rating in this transaction to the issuer credit rating on the swap counterparty ('A+') plus one notch, as the swap documents only reflect our previous counterparty criteria. We have therefore placed these ratings on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons, as we have not yet received confirmation that the counterparty is posting collateral. These ratings are no longer on CreditWatch negative for U.K. RMBS criteria-related reasons.

We also consider credit stability in our analysis, to determine whether or not an issuer or security has a high likelihood of experiencing adverse changes in the credit quality of its pool when moderate stresses are applied (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).

For this transaction, we adjusted our WAFF by projecting an arrears level for two scenarios based on the transaction's historical performance. Based on this, our results show that the maximum projected deterioration under moderate stress conditions that we associate with each rating level for time horizons of one year and three years are in compliance with our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).

Eurosail 2006-4NP is backed by nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages originated by GMAC Residential Funding Co. LLC, Preferred Mortgages Ltd., and Southern Pacific Mortgage Ltd.

